Batman: Caped Crusader Opening Title Sequence Sets The Tone (VIDEO)

Check out the opening title sequence for EPs Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register's Batman: Caped Crusader.

After spending the past few weeks introducing us to who's who in the highly anticipated animated series and with only days to go until it hits Prime Video screens, EPs Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register's Batman: Caped Crusader is giving us a look at how it all began. Well, to be more accurate – how it all begins. That's right, have the opening title sequence to pass along that we had to watch more than once because we were too caught up in the artwork to truly process the action (with the series getting some strong early review buzz already).

Here's a look at the opening title sequence for the animated series that was released earlier today:

Set to hit screens on August 1, here's the latest preview for Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader – followed by some insights from Timm on what viewers can expect from the streaming series:

Speaking with Empire, Timm offered some insights into where Bruce Wayne is in his crimefighting timeline when we're introduced to him. In addition, he discusses Batman having a "weird" and "spooky" vibe and the different roles that Alfred will play in Batman's nocturnal activities.

Viewers Should Expect "Batman: Week Two": "Batman is so early in his career that in the first episode, he's still an urban myth. It's not 'Year One [a nod to Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's origin comic series].' It's more like 'Week Two.'"

Batman Isn't Looking to Make Anyone Feel Comfortable: "I wanted to make him kind of weird and spooky. If you're stuck in a room with Batman, whether you're Commissioner Gordon or Barbara Gordon or Renee Montoya, you don't feel comfortable. You're kind of like, 'What is this guy? What's this all about?'"

Alfred Will Be More Than Batman's "Surrogate Father" In This Series: "He [Bruce Wayne/Batman] weaponises Alfred. He's not Batman's surrogate father anymore. He's a guy that's going to enable him to fight crime. That's how focused [Bruce] is. It's a weird take on him. But it's something I don't think we've seen before."

Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader is set in Gotham City, about as corrupt of a city as you'll find – where criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. That's where wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne comes in – taking his tragic childhood pain and using it to become something both more and less than human – The Batman. Though his one-man crusade for justice will earn him some unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, it isn't long before his heroic actions are met with some very deadly and unexpected not-so-heroic reactions.

The cast for the animated series includes Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, and Diedrich Bader (Office Space) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. In addition, the cast includes Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens. The animated series is based on characters from DC and is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.

