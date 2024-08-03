Posted in: Amazon Studios, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Batman: Caped Crusader, bruce timm, prime video

Batman: Caped Crusader: WBD First Wanted More "TAS" from Bruce Timm

Batman: Caped Crusader's Bruce Timm on WBD wanting more "The Animated Series" episodes when it was first putting together HBO Max/Max.

If you're looking for the best animated Dark Knight since Batman: The Animated Series, look no further than EPs Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register's Batman: Caped Crusader. While the two series share the same level of excellence, they are also two very different takes on Batman – and that was one of the main reasons that convinced Timm to return to the animated streets of Gotham. But when Warner Bros. Discovery was just getting used to the "Discovery" part of its new title and starting to put together what would become HBO Max (and then, just Max), the media company approached Timm about revisiting the streets of "Batman: TAS" to help launch the streaming service.

"They said, 'Hey, how would you feel about going back and making some more 'B:TAS' episodes?' And I'm like, 'Nah, we'd been there, we'd done that.' I wasn't interested in just revisiting that world," Timm shared during an interview with The Wrap. Interestingly, Timm also shared that before "Caped Crusader" began to take shape, he and EP James Tucker discussed the possibility of a "Justice League" animated series (apart from Justice League and Justice League: Unlimited, which both exist within the B:TAS Universe). "That was more of an open-ended concept that we could incorporate the entire DC canon in it instead of doing just another Joker story, or just another Harley story or whatever," Timm added.

Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader is set in Gotham City, about as corrupt of a city as you'll find – where criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. That's where wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne comes in – taking his tragic childhood pain and using it to become something both more and less than human – The Batman. Though his one-man crusade for justice will earn him some unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, it isn't long before his heroic actions are met with some very deadly and unexpected not-so-heroic reactions.

The cast for the animated series includes Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, and Diedrich Bader (Office Space) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. In addition, the cast includes Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens. The animated series is based on characters from DC and is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.

