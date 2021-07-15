Battu: Cherry, Bottoms Musical Short Film Nets Cartoon Network Series

Battu, a ballet term meaning "beaten" in French, is also the name of an upcoming short film currently in production by Matthew A. Cherry (Hair Love) and Chaz Bottoms (Dear John: Legendary Love Letters). But that's not all it is – Cartoon Network has tapped the creators to begin development on Battu, a coming-of-age musical comedy series about a young group of misfit dreamers who move to their own beat. According to the official logline released, Battu follows teenagers Otis and Jada – two gifted dancers in Chicago whose free spirit and individuality often leave them as outsiders in the rigid world of mainstream dance. Together they find a home at a struggling hiplet (a style of dance combining hip-hop and ballet) studio and a family among the studio's troupe of dancers and instructors. Embracing the vibrant Chicago music scene, the soundtrack of the series will feature original music and punctuate the stories of our characters which will explore themes such as courage, self-empowerment, inclusiveness, perseverance, and the power of friendship.

Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios said, "Battu is unlike anything we have ever tried at the studio. This ambitious project brings together and celebrates two of our greatest storytelling mediums—animation and music. Matthew and Chaz are our perfect dance partners as we strive to tell authentic stories that both empower and entertain."

Cherry said about the upcoming series, "Chaz is one of the most exciting young voices in animation and we are thrilled to be working with Sam Register, Nicole Rivera, and the rest of the Cartoon Network Studios team to develop Battu." Chaz Bottoms added, "I grew up on a healthy diet of Cartoon Network shows, and to be working with them on Battu is a dream come true! This project is my love letter to the city of Chicago, animation, and musicals." Battu will be produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Register, Cherry, Bottoms, and Monica A. Young (Hair Love) serve as executive producers. No word yet on when the short or series is expected to be released.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.