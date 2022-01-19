Batwoman S03E09 Preview: Diggle/Jada Connection; A Cure for Marquis?

While Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) follow a lead on a possibly-returned Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan) in this week's episode of The CW's Batwoman, Mary (Nicole Kang) inches closer to a "family" reunion. Meanwhile, Jada (Robin Givens) turns to an old friend for some help in saving Marquis (Nick Creegan) and now we know that the "old friend" in question is none other than guest star David Ramsey aka ARGUS's John Diggle (set to lead the new Arrowverse series Justice U). If you're not looking for MAJOR SPOILERS then you might want to turn around…

In new info released to EW, we learn that Diggle used to run private security for Jada and her husband- a job Jada offers him again except this time to protect Ryan and her. Having moved on to bigger and more "superhero" things, Diggle declines, but he does reveal that he's been monitoring what's been going on in Gotham and the connection between recent crimes and items associated with some of Batman's old rogues. Theorizing that another jolt from the Joker Buzzer could be the thing that cures Marquis, Diggle suggests he and Jada pay a visit to someone who would be pretty familiar with these "lost toys"- Victoria Cartagena's Renee Montoya. Now here's a look at the teaser for tonight's episode of The CW's Batwoman, followed by the overview for "Meet Your Maker." And can we just throw something out there? Are we the only ones who think that for Poison Ivy to get her full strength back, she's going to have to take away Mary's powers? Just a thought…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman | Season 3 Episode 9 | Meet Your Maker Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_DmDn_RgNs)

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 9 "Meet Your Maker": NATURAL DISASTERS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley's (guest star Bridget Regan) reappearance in Gotham. At the same time, Mary (Nicole Kang) feels drawn by a powerful force and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) suddenly feels very protective of her stepsister. Meanwhile, Jada (Robin Givens) hasn't given up on rehabilitating Marquis (Nick Creegan) and seeks the help of an old friend. Guest-starring David Ramsey. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Maya Houston

The CW's Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter executive produce, with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.