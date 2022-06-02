Beavis and Butt-Head Return with Black Holes, TP for Bungholes & More

Back in July 2020, fans of Beavis and Butt-Head learned that Paramount+ and series creator Mike Judge were teaming up to bring back the dysfunctional duo. Close to two years later, we're beginning to see the results. With new episodes expected later this year, the streamer dropped the first official trailer for the Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe as a way of formally welcoming them back onto our screens. Set to premiere on Thursday, June 23, the duo's return adventure finds them traveling through a black hole in 1998 and being deposited into our backyards in 2022. From there, the NSA's "Buttholes of Interest" finds themselves also being pursued by the NSA, the governor of Texas, and… a highly intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe?!?

Featuring the voices of Judge, Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr & Jimmy O. Yang and set to premiere on June 23, here's a look at the official trailer for Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe (with an exclusive look set to air during Sunday night's 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards):

A tale that technically spans two centuries, BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD DO THE UNIVERSE promises to sit atop all future lists of the Dumbest Science Fiction Movies Ever Made. The saga begins when Beavis and Butt-Head wind up at space camp through "creative sentencing" from a juvenile court judge in 1998. Mistaking a docking simulator for something else (huh huh), Beavis and Butt-Head excel at it and are asked to join the space shuttle mission in a PR move. After ruining the mission, they are left for dead in space and end up going through a black hole and reemerging back on Earth in 2022, only to discover a very different world – and find themselves considered Buttholes of Interest by the NSA, the governor of Texas, and a highly intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe. Also, they almost lose their virginity… but don't.

"Beavis and Butt-Head were defining voices of a generation, and to this day, the show is one of the most well-known and beloved animated IPs of all time," said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "Mike Judge has reimagined this dynamic duo in a way that is sure to have both old fans and new ones alike laughing out loud – and we couldn't be more excited to bring them back into our rapidly expanding arsenal of hit adult animation." Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+, added, "Reuniting Beavis and Butt-Head is the smartest dumb move one could make, and we jumped at the opportunity. Only a duo this iconic would bring us to space and back and we're so excited to share their epic, nacho-filled journey with audiences." Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe is executive-produced by Mike Judge, Lew Morton & Michael Rotenberg, alongside Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.