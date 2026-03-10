Best Medicine: Our S01E10: "Port Wenn-ings and a Funeral" Preview

Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Check out our preview for FOX's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine Season 1 Ep. 10: "Port Wenn-ings and a Funeral."

Article Summary Previewing Best Medicine S01E10: "Port Wenn-ings and a Funeral" with official synopsis and episode details

Martin faces bird-watching mishaps, will-reading drama, and a high-stakes emergency procedure

Aunt Sarah deals with inheritance shock as Port Wenn's quirky residents spark fresh chaos

Get a first look at S01E11: "Mind Your Own Buboes" with an official image gallery

Welcome back to our weekly preview of FOX and Showrunner Liz Tuccillo's recently renewed, Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine. In S01E10: "Port Wenn-ings and a Funeral," we've got some bird watching, a little bit of will-reading resentment, and an emergency procedure to contend with, and we have an official overview, trailer, images, and more waiting for you below. And speaking of images, we also have a gallery of those for S01E11: "Mind Your Own Buboes" added to our season preview rundown:

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 10 "Port Wenn-ings and a Funeral" – After Martin invites Louisa to watch the annual bird migration over Port Wenn, he treats an elderly woman whose hallucinations lead to dire consequences. Meanwhile, Aunt Sarah fumes after the reading of a will leaves her nothing, and Martin must perform an emergency procedure on his young friend.

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 11 "Mind Your Own Buboes" –

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Josh Charles, The Good Wife), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Abigail Spencer, Suits).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but loveable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

