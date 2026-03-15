Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: firefly, serenity

Firefly Cast Reuniting for Animated Series; Joss Whedon Not Involved

It seems the hype was worth it, with Nathan Fillion announcing at AwesomeCon that the Firefly cast is reuniting for a new animated series.

Over the past few weeks, Nathan Fillion (Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds) has recruited Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), Sean Maher (Simon Tam), Summer Glau (River Tam), Jewel Staite (Kaywinnet Lee "Kaylee" Fryeto), Adam Baldwin (Jayne Cobb), and Alan Tudyk (Hoban "Wash" Washburne) for… something. What that something is wasn't clear, though the ten-ton implication was that it was going to be something Firefly-related. We were told that it wasn't anything having to do with a podcast, a convention, or them crossing over into someone's show (like Fillion's The Rookie) – and that the answer would be coming on Sunday, March 15th. In fact, several of the cast members shared a video from AwesomeCon on Saturday to remind everyone about the big day – the same day that Fillion, Maher, Glau, Torres, Staite, and Tudyk would be taking part in "You Can't Take the Sky From Me: The 'Firefly' Reunion" duirng the morning of the final day of the convention.

How does an animated series sound? That's right, Fillion dropped the news during the panel, with all of the names above expected to join the project. The animated series stems from Fillion's production banner Collision33, in partnership with 20th Television Animation. Marc Guggenheim (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow) and Tara Butters (Agent Carter, Reaper) are attached as showrunners, and a script has been completed. Joss Whedon will not be involved in the animated project. The animated series is expected to be set between the original 2002 television run and the 2005 feature film, Serenity. Early concept art from animation studio ShadowMachine was also shown.

And here's a look back at the previous teasers that brought us to where we are today, starring Torres, Baccarin, Maher, Glau, Staite, Baldwin, and Tudyk:

When it comes to television, Fillion has had one helluva career. We're talking a successful eight-seasons-and-counting run on ABC's The Rookie as John Nolan, and his runs as author/police advisor Richard Castle on ABC's Castle, and as Capt. Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds on FOX's Firefly (and feature film, Serenity). With that in mind, who do you think would win in a fight between Nolan, Castle, and Mal? That was the question that Fillion answered during Disney's Upfronts in May 2025. We don't want to spoil who took the top spot and the reasons Fillion gave, but they make perfect sense. That said, Castle fans may not be too thrilled… just sayin'…

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