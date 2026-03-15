Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: big finish, doctor who

Doctor Who: Big Finish Makes Thirteenth Doctor, Yaz Fans Very Happy

It seems Big Finish gave "Thasmin" fans what they were hoping for: a kiss between Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor and Mandip Gill's Yaz.

Article Summary Big Finish delivers the long-awaited kiss between the Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz, thrilling "Thasmin" fans.

Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill reprise their roles in a new audio adventure, "The Violet Hour."

The Doctor and Yaz investigate a mysterious murder in 1920s London, encountering supernatural surprises.

Jodie Whittaker opens up about being the first female Doctor and how she handles negativity from critics.

It was the love story that could've taken the long-running series into some bold, uncharted territory. Unfortunately, Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor and Mandip Gill's Yasmin "Yaz" Khan would never see their romance go beyond the heartfelt moments that kept fans' hopes alive that "Thasmin" would become a reality. Over the course of the "Flux" season, it was hard not to see the chemistry between them – and it was hard not to root for the two. The 2022 specials, "Eve of the Daleks" and "Legend of the Sea Devils," would see the Doctor and Yaz open up about their feelings, sealing it – without a kiss. That's where the fine folks over at Big Finish come in, making the case once again why they deserve to keep making Doctor Who audio dramas as long as they want. Because the fans wanted a kiss, and Big Finish, Whittaker, and Gill have them that kiss.

In Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures: The Violet Hour (check out the preview above), The Doctor and Yaz find themselves investigating the murder of a medium in 1920s London. While we won't do a deep dive into spoilers, at one point, the Doctor needs a "surprise" to pull her back from another dimension. "OK. One surprise coming up!" Yaz responds, followed by the sound of a kiss (and a male doctor sounding shocked). "My mouth feels funny… Did you punch me or something?" the Doctor asks as she awakens – with Yaz responding, "Yeah, something like that."

Doctor Who: Whittaker on Thirteenth Doctor Haters: "Too Old to Care"

Speaking with The Times back in September 2025, Whittaker discussed what it was like being the first female Doctor, how she handled the haters, and how she doesn't plan on shutting the door on Doctor Who anytime soon. "The second I got to Cardiff, I felt like I was home, even though it's a different studio, a different TARDIS. It's just my absolute happiness, 'Doctor Who.' If someone said to me in 20 years, 'I've written an episode and the 13th comes back,' I just wouldn't hesitate. It's absolute joy," Whittaker shared about returning as the Thirteenth Doctor for Gatwa's final episode during the interview.

But if you think returning for "The Reality War" offered some insights into what the future holds for Piper's possible Doctor, think again. "Nobody tells you anything. They didn't even tell Billie and me that the other was in it. I got on set, and half the crew didn't know [that Whittaker was appearing]. The thing that makes me laugh about 'Doctor Who' is the secrecy. You're, like, 'Oh, I have to get a day off work,' but not say what job I'm doing."

As for being the first female Doctor in the BBC series' long run, it's an honor that Whittaker has learned to appreciate more over the years. "There needed to be a first, and I didn't fully appreciate it," she shared. "I'm not like Jack Lemmon in 'Some Like It Hot: 'I'm a girl, I'm a girl!' I just am. But once it was announced — as well as a few grumpy pumps — for a lot of people it felt like a really wonderful moment." As for how she dealt with those "grumpy pumps," Whittaker says she took it in stride. "I don't think they're in my social circle," she said of the haters. "The hateful are always the loudest. If they're angry and loud, it doesn't mean you have to listen. Also, it's exhausting, and I'm too old to care."

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