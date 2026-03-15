Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: DTF St. Louis

DTF St. Louis S01E03: "The Go Getter" Preview: Clark in the Hot Seat

Here's our updated preview for HBO's Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini-starring DTF St. Louis S01E03: "The Go Getter."

Article Summary DTF St. Louis S01E03: "The Go Getter" finds Clark (Jason Bateman) in trouble after new revelations emerge.

Detective Plumb turns up the heat as she confronts Clark about Carol's lies regarding her affair.

The limited series amps up the suspense as secrets unravel, deepening the central love triangle mystery.

Created by Steven Conrad, DTF features a powerhouse cast including Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini.

Two episodes into HBO and series creator Steven Conrad's (Patriot) Jason Bateman (Ozark), David Harbour (Stranger Things 5), and Linda Cardellini (Crystal Lake)-starring DTF St. Louis, and we are way more into knowing what exactly went down than we thought we would be. And it looks like things are about to get a lot more revealing when tonight's episode hits, with S01E03: "The Go Getter" finding Clark (Bateman) in the hot seat with Det. Plumb (Joy Sunday) after Carol's proven to be a bit less than truthful about her affair. Here's a look at our preview for tonight's episode, as well as an extended look ahead at what the season still has to offer…

DTF St. Louis Season 1 Episode 3: "The Go Getter" Preview

DTF St. Louis Season 1 Episode 3: "The Go Getter" – When Detective Plumb discovers that Carol has lied about key details of her affair, she presses Homer to let her question Clark. Written and directed by Steven Conrad.

The limited series focuses on a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-aged malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead. If that isn't enough of a premise to get you to tune in, we're not sure what to tell you at this point. And if the casting of Bateman and Harbour wasn't enough to seal the deal, the limited series also stars Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard, and Chris Perfetti. Impressive, right?

HBO's DTF St. Louis is written and directed by showrunner Steven Conrad. Executive producers include Steven Conrad, Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists; Molly Allen; Bruce Terris; Michael Nelson; Michael Costigan for Bateman's Aggregate Films; KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl; Jennifer Scher for Elephant Pictures; James Lasdun; and MGM Television.

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