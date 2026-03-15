Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S03E12 "Do No Harm" Preview: Colter Tracks a Missing Doctor

Tracking a missing doctor is a prescription for danger for Colter (Justin Hartley) in tonight's episode of Tracker, S03E12: "Do No Harm."

Article Summary Colter faces danger when tracking a missing doctor linked to stolen drugs and a revenge scheme in Tracker S03E12

Upcoming episodes include a stuntman’s disappearance in "Breakaway" and a boy missing at an aquarium in "The Field Trip"

Special guest stars David Ramsey and Erica Durance appear, bringing Smallville and Arrowverse connections

Kathleen Robertson and Mark Engelhardt join the cast in intriguing new recurring roles this season

When you have an episode titled S03E12: "Do No Harm," you can't help but feel like there's a whole lot of irony coming your way. In this week's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, Colter's (Hartley) mission to find a missing doctor faces some serious speedbumps along the way when stolen drugs and a deadly revenge plan come into play. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peeks, and more for tonight's chapter. Following that, take a look at what's ahead with March 22nd's S03E13: "Breakaway" and March 29th's S03E14: "The Field Trip":

Tracker Season 3: S03E12 – S03E14 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 12: "Do No Harm" – When a doctor vanishes after her shift, Colter uncovers a trail of stolen drugs and disguises, revealing a calculated revenge plot. Written by Ryan O'nan & Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Aprill Winney.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 13: "Breakaway" – After Baxter (David Ramsey), a veteran stuntman, disappears following a risky stunt, his girlfriend, Laura (Erica Durance), calls Colter to investigate a B-movie set, uncovering shady producers and a trail that leads into a dangerous underground world. Written by Travis Donnelly & Dominque Holmes and directed by Dave Barrett.

Durance's Laura is "an accomplished stunt woman" who enlists Colter (Hartley) after her boyfriend Baxter disappears without a trace from a film set." Ramsey's Baxter is described as "a weathered veteran stuntman with a list of injuries as long as your arm. Finding "his star fading," Baxter is "reduced to working low-budget indie films to make ends meet," the character description continues. Along with the Smallville and "Arrowverse" connections with Durance and Ramsey, let's not forget that Hartley joined Smallville during the sixth season as Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow. And then there's the not-so-small matter of how the "Smallville" universe appeared during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" that hit the "Arrowverse" back in 2019, but that's a whole other story.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 14: "The Field Trip" – When a young boy disappears during a school field trip at the aquarium, Colter must navigate a volatile father's desperation to find his son. Written by Elwood Reid & Annakate Chapell and directed by Melissa Hickey.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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