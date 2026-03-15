Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson S02E13 "For a Limited Time Only" Feels Like a Real Heartbreaker

The team tackles a heartbreaking case in tonight's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson S02E13: "For a Limited Time Only."

Article Summary Watson S02E13 delivers an emotional case involving a patient with mysterious Lazarus syndrome.

Sneak peeks, trailers, and an image gallery reveal intense drama and heartbreak ahead.

Upcoming episodes tease a high-stakes lawsuit and the return of Sherlock Holmes to Pittsburgh.

Morris Chestnut leads the cast in a season packed with rare diseases and shocking surprises.

Based on the vibes that we've been getting from the previews for CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson S02E13: "For a Limited Time Only," we can already tell this one is going to be a righteous heartbeaker. We've got an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and several sneak peeks for tonight's episode waiting for you below. In addition, we have an updated look at what's to come with March 22nd's S02E14: "Wrongful Life" and March 29th's S02E15: "A Third Act Surprise" – featuring the return of Robert Carlyle's Sherlock Holmes… who's back on the case?!?

Watson Season 2: S02E13 – S02E15 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 13 "For a Limited Time Only" – Watson and the fellows fight to revive a 30-year-old woman, Audrey, after her heart inexplicably stops repeatedly until they discover she has a rare phenomenon called Lazarus syndrome. As these revivals continue, she uses the short window of time available to right her greatest wrong. Written by Bashir Gavriel and directed by Larry Teng.

Watson Season 2 Episode 14 "Wrongful Life" – Watson is sued for Wrongful Life by a long-term patient suffering from VACTERL association, after undergoing multiple painful surgeries. Written by Elizabeth JB Klaviter & Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Jeffrey W. Byrd.

Watson Season 2 Episode 15 "A Third Act Surprise" – Watson and the fellows race to save the life of a young woman who needs a lifesaving kidney donation. Meanwhile, Sherlock returns to help crack unsolved cases in Pittsburgh. Written by Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Valerie Weiss.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

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