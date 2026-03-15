Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: firefly, serenity

Firefly Cast Needs YOUR Help Making Animated Series a Reality (VIDEO)

The reunited cast of Firefly shared a video offering more details on the planned animated series and how the fans can help it find a home.

Article Summary The original Firefly cast is reuniting for a planned animated series set between the show and Serenity.

Nathan Fillion leads the project, with Marc Guggenheim and Tara Butters as showrunners—no Joss Whedon.

The team has a completed pilot script and is searching for a network or streaming home for the series.

Fans are urged to engage on social media to show support and help #BringBackFirefly with quantifiable analytics.

Earlier today, we learned during a big reunion panel at AwesomeCon that Nathan Fillion (Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds) has recruited Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), Sean Maher (Simon Tam), Summer Glau (River Tam), Jewel Staite (Kaywinnet Lee "Kaylee" Fryeto), Adam Baldwin (Jayne Cobb), and Alan Tudyk (Hoban "Wash" Washburne) would be reuniting for a Firefly animated series.

Stemming from Fillion's production banner Collision33, in partnership with 20th Television Animation, the series has Marc Guggenheim (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow) and Tara Butters (Agent Carter, Reaper) attached as showrunners. With a completed script (Joss Whedon isn't involved) already in place, the series will be set between the original 2002 television run and the 2005 feature film, Serenity. ShadowMachine would serve as the animation studio, with the Firefly reunion set to be shopped – and that's where you come in.

Shortly after the news hit, Fillion and the cast took to social media to post a teaser video covering the details that were released, and to urge fans to step up and help #BringBackFirefly. "The word is out. To keep Firefly flying, we need a home. And for that, we need you. Like this post, comment on this post, repost this post. Tag a friend, tag an enemy, even tag a Reaver. Give us some "quantifiable analytics" that we can use to convince folks that this is something people want," reads the caption to the Instagram post that included the video message from the cast (as well as a look at the script cover and early design artwork):

And here's a look back at the previous teasers that brought us to where we are today, starring Torres, Baccarin, Maher, Glau, Staite, Baldwin, and Tudyk:

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