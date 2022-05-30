Better Call Saul Fans Can Get Their Rhea Seehorn Fix at Cooper's Bar

So how about that midseason finale of AMC's Better Call Saul, huh? Thankfully, we only have to wait until… I'm sorry, what's that? July 11th?!? Oh… well… seems like we forgot that the wait was a little longer than expected. On the plus side, it gives us time to develop a number of our theories on how the series will wrap up (like our "coathanger theory" here), especially what happens to Rhea Seehorn's Kim Wexler. But while we're going to be going through some serious Kim Wexler withdrawal over the next few weeks, we have AMC Networks to thank for offering us more Seehorn in the form of the new digital online series Cooper's Bar– and we have all six episodes waiting for you below. The series follows the antics of character actor Cooper (Lou Mustillo, Mike & Molly) and the unique group of LA natives who frequent his neighborhood bar, with Seehorn playing an awful Hollywood executive (described as "The Biggest Dick in Hollywood) who's a regular at Cooper's makeshift watering hole. Created by Seehorn, Mustillo, David Conolly, Hannah Davis-Law & Nick Morton, and executive produced by Evan Shapiro & Alfredo de Villa, the series also stars Conolly, Casey Washington, and Kila Kitu.

So with some time to kill until AMC's Better Call Saul returns this July, take an hour or so and check out all six episodes of Cooper's Bar… waiting for you below (with episode overviews). And here's a fun game to play while watching it: pretend what you're watching is Kim's post-Better Call Saul/Breaking Bad future in some alternate universe (since "multiverses" are all the thing now).

Episode 1: Of all the gin joints in town, the biggest dick in Hollywood walks into Cooper's backyard tiki bar. What are the chances? Looks like Cooper and his friends might be destined for stardom after all…

Episode 2: Good news: The network executives love the pitch. Bad news: They brought notes… and vegan buffalo wings.

Episode 3: Funzo Cooper! Serious Cooper. Scary Cooper… Cooper as—Frankenstein-Robert-DeNiro? Hey, actors have to show off their versatility. It's headshot time at Cooper's Bar!

Episode 4: What Cooper needs is internet clout. But social media's not really his "thing." To sell out, or not sell out?

Episode 5: Cooper might be done with Hollywood, but Hollywood's not done with Cooper…

Episode 6: Cooper and Kris face off in a hot wing eating showdown that will determine the fate of Cooper's Bar once and for all.