Beyoncé Set for Netflix/NFL Christmas Gameday: Ravens/Texans Halftime

Netflix confirmed Beyoncé will perform during the halftime of the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game on Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday.

Even after some major live-streaming hiccups with the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion last year and this month's Mike Tyson–Jake Paul fight event, Netflix is charging forward with live events in some very big ways in the next few months. On January 6th, the streamer and the WWE will kick off its muti-year deal with the first live-streaming of WWE Raw – with the buzz already beginning to build for that. But before then, we have NFL Christmas Gameday. On Wednesday, December 25th, the streamer will be streaming NFL games live for the first time – with the Super Bowl LVII-winning Kansas City Chiefs facing the Pittsburgh Steelers live on Netflix at 1 pm ET; then at 4:30 pm ET, the Baltimore Ravens take on the Houston Texans. To make this day even more special, Netflix announced that Beyoncé will be the halftime performer during the Texans/Ravens game. While details are still being kept under wraps, it would be safe to assume that the global phenomenon will be joined by some of the folks who joined her on her genre-bending and record-breaking album Cowboy Carter. In addition, Netflix confirmed that there will be Christmas Day games in 2025 and 2026.

When it comes to Beyoncé and the NFL, the two have some serious history. Along with headlining 2013's Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans (where she was joined onstage by fellow Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams), Beyoncé was joined on the field by Coldplay and Bruno Mars at 2016's Super Bowl 50. This year's NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show is produced by Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Although Netflix will be the exclusive home to both games on Christmas Day, folks living in the competing team cities will be able to watch it on broadcast TV (with the games also available on mobile devices in the U.S. via NFL+).

