Big Little Lies: Nicole Kidman Confirms Season 3 Is Happening (VIDEO)

During a Q&A at a recent event, Big Little Lies star & EP Nicole Kidman announced that a third season of the HBO series was on the way.

When HBO & David E. Kelley's Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz & Shailene Woodley-starring Big Little Lies wrapped up its run in July 2019, it didn't take long for the obvious question to be asked. Will there be a third season? While initial reporting from the cast and crew seemed to leave the prospect in doubt, there have been some slow rumblings over the past few months that a return to Monterey might just be in the cards. Kidman has apparently confirmed that Season 3 is in development during the Q&A portion of a recent event that the series star & executive producer participated in.

"I loved 'Big Little Lies' because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire, and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success," Kidman shared, explaining why the HBO series is so important to her. And just to keep the speculation fires burning, Kidman added, "And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI." Here's a look at the clip when Kidman shares the news (and thanks to Nicole Kidman News for posting the clip):

Nicole Kidman confirms a third season of Big Little Lies is in the works via @deuxmoiworld's Instagram story pic.twitter.com/UyfVkhrWnu — Nicole Kidman News (@KidmanUpdates) November 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the trailer & overview for the second season of HBO's Big Little Lies:

Created by David E. Kelley, teleplays by David E. Kelley and story by Kelley and Liane Moriarty, and based on the novel by #1 New York Times bestselling author Liane Moriarty, BIG LITTLE LIES returns for its seven-episode second season in June, exclusively on HBO. The new season explores the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…and the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.

The second season of HBO's Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon as Madeline Martha Mackenzie, Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Shailene Woodley as Jane, Laura Dern as Renata Klein, Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson, Meryl Streep as Mary Louise Wright, Adam Scott as Ed Mackenzie, James Tupper as Nathan Carlson, Jeffrey Nordling as Gordon Klein, and Douglas Smith as Corey Brockfield. Additional cast members include Robin Weigert (Dr. Amanda Reisman), Crystal Fox (Elizabeth Howard), Sarah Sokolovic (Tori Bachman), P.J. Byrne (Principal Nippal), Merrin Dungey (Detective Adrienne Quilnlan), and Mo McRae (Michael Perkins). Directed and executive produced by Andrea Arnold (Red Road, Fish Tank, Wuthering Heights, American Honey, Wasp), HBO's Big Little Lies features teleplays by Kelley, based on the universe created by bestselling author Liane Moriarty.

