Big Sky: Deadly Trails Update & Jensen Ackles, Katheryn Winnick BTS

Yesterday, we had a chance to pass along some updates regarding ABC & showrunner Elwood Reid would leave you with a disappointing midseason finale of ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails. First up, we had Dedee Pfeiffer (Denise) letting us know that filming was underway for the season finale. After that, Reid checked in with some thoughts on what the romantic future might hold for Beau (Jensen Ackles) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick). Now, executive producer & director Jeff T. Thomas is checking from the set to let fans know that there are only four filming days left. And posing with Thomas in the behind-the-scenes look was none other than Winnick, Ackles, Jamie Lynn Sigler (Tonya), and Angelique Cabral (Carla).

Here's a look at Thomas's Instagram post, followed by a look back at the most recent updates on what's to come

Heading over to Instagram, Pfeiffer posted a video letting fans know that they had been "working their assess off" and that they will be filming the season finale this week and next week. And while Pfeiffer couldn't offer spoilers, fans should expect a season-ender that's "gonna rock" and not disappoint viewers. Now, here's a look at Pfeiffer's Instagram post from earlier in the week offering a filming update and some season finale teases:

Though it's clear that there are strong levels of interest in play between Beau and Jenny before the midseason break, Reid explains that the road to getting the two together (if that's the plan) needs to be one that's traveled at a realistic pace with respect to the characters- especially Ackles's Beau. "This has been something we've talked a lot about in the writers' room. I think the modus is to go right to giving the audience what they want. But one of the things that made Beau a really interesting character was the fact that he still did love his wife. He went through a pretty dark time in his life back in Houston with this event with his ex-partner. He failed at his job, [and] he failed in his marriage; that's something Beau was still trying to unwind a little bit," he explained during an interview with TV Insider.

And then there's the matter of the "barriers" that the two are facing, along with how the remainder of the season could change things. "[Beau] also has feelings for Jenny, but he's a boss, and they work together, and he's a gentleman. There are these weird barriers that both of them have, and it's been really fun through the season to put things in front of them. But you're gonna get some resolution in the back half of the season with that and also with Beau's future in Montana — because, remember, he was only there temporarily, and he followed his wife and his daughter up there. There's gonna be some stuff around his wife and his daughter involving our big storyline with Sunny and Buck that's gonna come as a surprise and throw our team into real turmoil," Reid shared, dropping an interesting tease or two at the end there regarding the rest of this season of Big Sky: Deadly Trails.