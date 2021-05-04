Big Sky Returning for Season 2, Elwood Reid as Showrunner; E14 Preview

Whatever happens (and whoever's left standing) by the time the end credits roll on the season finale of ABC's Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury-starring Big Sky, viewers can be assured of one thing- the series will be back for a second round of mystery and mayhem. On Tuesday, ABC announced that the series will be back for a second season though the number of episodes wasn't released with the news.

One big change comes at the showrunner position, with The Chi and The Bridge executive producer Elwood Reid taking on the role when the series returns. Reid is an executive producer on the back half of the first season and will be taking over the showrunner spot from series creator David E. Kelley– who will remain an executive producer as well as involved in the show's creative direction.

Coming off an episode that kicked off with viewers learning Blake's (Michael Raymond-James) final fate at the hands of his bro J.W. (Kyle Schmid) and ended with Jenny staring down a truck that's barreling towards her, this week's "Nice Animals" looks to shift the focus onto our two big bads: Horst Kleinsasser (Ted Levine) and his brood, and Ronald (Brian Geraghty) attempting to resist the temptations of old, deadly habits. For the former, it's Cheyenne (Britt Robertson) looking to shift her power position within the family by using what she knows about Blake's death. With the latter, Ronald's trying to have the best of both worlds as the walls close in ever-so-closer- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for ABC's (now officially renewed for a second season) Big Sky:

Big Sky Season 1, Episode 14 "Nice Animals" – Cassie, Jenny, Jerrie, and Lindor work to get things back on track when the motel is reduced to rubble and both the Kleinsasser and Ronald cases not doing much better. At the ranch, Cheyenne seizes an opportunity to shift the family power dynamic in her favor and all it will take is the truth.

Levine's Horst Kleinsasser has run the ranching empire for decades with petty ruthlessness, buying up failing ranches, making deals, expanding his grip on the small, rural Lochsa County. He's set up his children to compete and screw each other over. This once-powerful man has suffered a stroke and can only whisper, and knows he has to pass the ranch throne on to one of his children. Schmid's John Wayne Kleinsasser is second-born and angry- the sort of guy who drives a Ford King Ranch with an NRA decal. He clings to the old ways of the ranch with ferocity and forcefulness. John Wayne has used his father's illness to grab the reins of the ranch and steer it away from his brother Blake, the eldest son who turned his back on the family years ago.

Forbes' Margaret is the matriarch of the family, a seemingly picture-perfect ranch wife who knows her place, likes to bake, and loves all of her children equally- but scratch the surface and there's real steel beneath. Robertson's daughter Cheyenne Kleinsasser used to be "Daddy's girl," but that ended when she grew up, ran off, and made some poor life choices. Her brothers don't weigh her opinion at all, brushing aside her ideas for the ranch as feminine nonsense. Raymond-James' first-born son Blake Kleinsasser turned his back on the ranch and went to the city to make his own way. He's smart but a black-out drunk, and gets pulled back into the family dysfunction when he comes home to deal with the ranch. Dorsey's younger son Rand Kleinsasser is wiry, smart, and quiet with a coiled intensity. He loves his mother and hates her in equal parts- and still tormented by buried secrets.

ABC's Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt. Also joining the cast this season are Michelle Veintimilla as Rosie Amaya, Sebastian Roché as Sheriff Wagy, Carlos Gomez as Gil Amaya, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker, Zoë Noelle Baker as Phoebe Leyendecker, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Ted Levine as Horst Kleinsasser, Michael Raymond-James as Blake Kleinsasser, Ryan Dorsey as Rand Kleinsasser, Britt Robertson as Cheyenne Kleinsasser, Kyle Schmid as John Wayne Kleinsasser, and Michelle Forbes as Margaret Kleinsasser.

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.