Charmed Stars Combs, McGowan, Krause Pay Tribute to Julian McMahon

Charmed stars Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, and Brian Krause paid tribute to Julian McMahon, who passed at the age of 56 on July 2nd.

Julian McMahon, who's best known for his work on the pre-MCU Fox Fantastic Four films as the villainous Victor Von Doom aka Dr. Doom, the FX plastic surgery medical drama Nip/Tuck as Dr. Christian Troy, and the original 1998 WB supernatural drama Charmed as the half-human, half-demon Cole Turner/Belthazor, passed at the age 56 on July 2nd after a private battle with cancer. His wife, Kelly McMahon, revealed the news to Deadline in a statement, "With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer. Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."

The Australian-born McMahon joined the WB series in season three, originally as an Assistant District Attorney sent by The Triad to kill The Charmed Ones, but instead falls in love with Phoebe (Alyssa Milano). As he renounced his evil ways, he gets pulled back in against his will, becoming the new Source of All Evil before the Charmed Ones take him down, departing in season five. He would appear in one more episode in the season seven episode "The Seven Year Witch."

McMahon is the second major cast member who passed after Shannen Doherty (Prue Halliwell), who passed in 2024. On Instagram reels, cast members Holly Marie Combs (Piper Halliwell) and Rose McGowan (Paige Matthews) posted highlight reels from the show along with fan tributes. Brian Kruase, who played Leo Wyatt, wrote on Instagram, "Sad day for our Charmed family! Julian was one of the funniest, devilishly handsome and kind souls! Prayers to his family and close friends! He will surely be missed!🙏🙏🙏"

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Julian McMahon, a remarkable talent whose work on Charmed, among many other roles, left a lasting impression on audiences around the world. pic.twitter.com/k34CxSqLBV — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) July 5, 2025 Show Full Tweet

