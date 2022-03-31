Big Sky Season 2 E14 Preview: Jenny's Getting The Bhullars' Attention

With Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) taking some well-deserved downtime, the main spotlight shifts to Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) on this week's episode of ABC's Big Sky. And as you're about to see from the following preview images, episode overview & promo for "Dead Man's Float," Jenny's going to have a hard time figuring out who she can trust as she inches closer to shutting down the Bhullars. As if that wasn't enough to get their attention, Veer (Bernard White) also lets the other shoe drop when it comes to the real reason he's in Montana. Meanwhile, a surprise visitor knocks Lindor (Omar Metwally) for a loop. So with some hours left to piece the puzzle together, here's a look at tonight's episode of the network's hit mystery-thriller-drama:

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14 "Dead Man's Float": As Jenny urgently attempts to prove the Bhullars are involved in the drug-related death of a teenager, her suspicions about Travis continue to grow, putting their relationship on thin ice. Meanwhile, Veer discloses the real reason behind his visit to Montana, and a surprise visitor resurfaces strong feelings from Lindor's past.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15 "This Will Not Be Forgiven": With her life on the line, Jenny makes a violent decision that puts a Bhullar target on her back; but as she closes in on the family, Veer questions his children's ability to lead and makes a major personnel decision that will change everything. Meanwhile, a grieving father tears up the town over his son's death; and Cassie returns, ready for a fresh start, considering just how Lindor might factor into it.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.