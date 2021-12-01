Big Sky Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8 Overviews Tease Some Twisted Turns

Though the hit series is still on break this week, ABC's Big Sky comes storming back for the first of two new episodes before the season takes a winter break. Now, we have a better idea of what Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) will be facing when S02E07 "Little Boxes (written by Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Lisa Leone) and S02E08 "The End Has No End" (written by Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jeff T. Thomas) hit on December 9 & 16, respectively. At this point, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because after the spoiler images buffer, you might end up learning some things you didn't want to know (at least not yet) so you've been warned. But a couple of quick teasers? Cassie & Jenny have a Se7en-"What's in the box?" moment (see below) & we think we know what's in the box, and a certain someone finally gets free. But have you heard the expression, "old habits die hard"? Yeah, that might just end up applying here in some very horrific ways…

Now here's a look at Arturo Del Puerto aka T-Lock letting folks know that they just wrapped on Big Sky Episode 207, followed by a look at the overviews for our final two episodes before the winter break:

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 7 "Little Boxes": Cassie and Jenny discover a gruesome message meant for Dietrich in their search to find Travis, leading them to fear the worst. Elsewhere, Tonya works to gain Donno's trust and Ren's ear, and the kids hope to stay out of sight as they tend to Creary's injuries. Meanwhile, Cassie has an emotional breakthrough, and Ronald and Scarlet work to break out. Written by Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Lisa Leone. Big Sky Season 2 Episode 8 "The End Has No End": Jenny and Cassie trade stories on recent run-ins with Tonya, leading Cassie to confront her about working for Ren. Having left the ranch—and Wolf—behind him, Ronald revels in his newfound freedom, but old habits threaten to derail his plans. Elsewhere, the kids receive advice from an unlikely source, Travis is finally honest with Jenny and, later, Cassie receives devastating news. Written by Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Sky 2×07 Promo "Little Boxes" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J_VTB2fCck)

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.