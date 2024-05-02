Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, interview with the vampire, Night Court, rupaul's drag race all-stars, sausage party: foodtopia, snl, suits: l.a., The Wheel of Time, what we do in the shadows, X-Men '97

X-Men '97, Interview with the Vampire, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Suits: L.A., SNL, X-Men '97, Wheel of Time, Interview with the Vampire, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Suits: L.A., NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney+'s X-Men '97, NBC's Night Court, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, Crypt TV's The Faceless Lady, Nickelodeon's The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Vice TV's Who Killed WCW?, Disney+'s Tales of the Empire, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount+'s RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Prime Video's Sausage Party: Foodtopia, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, AEW Dynamite/AEW Rampage, Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Amy Jo Johnson, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Suits: L.A., SNL, X-Men '97, Night Court, The Wheel of Time, Interview with the Vampire, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, What We Do in the Shadows & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, May 2, 2024:

Suits: L.A. Pilot Reactions "Positive"; Praise for Amell, McDermitt

Saturday Night Live Host/Musical Guest Dua Lipa at SNL Read-Thru

X-Men '97: DeMayo Told Us All Along About Magneto & More (SPOILERS)

Night Court Season 3 Decision Delayed Over Episode Count: Report

The Wheel of Time S03 First 15 Minutes "Absolutely Bananas": Judkins

The Faceless Lady: Staz Nair on Joining Eli Roth's VR TV Series & More

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Nickelodeon Debuts Official Trailer

X-Men '97 Fans Can Crash at X-Mansion Thanks to Airbnb Icons (VIDEO)

Interview with the Vampire S02 Screening Event Image Gallery Released

Who Killed WCW? Official Trailer: Vice TV Previews Docuseries

Tales of the Empire Clip: An "Opportunity" to Change Everything

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Official Cast Portraits Released

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars S09 Trailer Drops; Guest Judges Ru-Vealed

SNL Midweek: Dua Lipa Has Plans for Chloe Fineman's Impression (VIDEO)

Sausage Party: Foodtopia Key Art: "The Hole Season" Set for July 11th

What We Do in the Shadows Final Scene Filmed: Guillén Offers Update

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Preview: New Looks, New Insights

AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage Air Live Back-to-Back Tonight

Presumed Innocent: Apple TV+ Drops Teaser for Jake Gyllenhaal Series

SNL: Gosling, Day's Beavis and Butt-Head Red Carpet Interview (VIDEO)

Chris Farley: Josh Gad/Paul Walter Hauser Biopic Lands at New Line

My Hero Academia Season 7 Arrives May 4th on Crunchyroll (TRAILER)

Power Rangers Star Amy Jo Johnson on Tribute Song Not Being Released

X-Men '97, Beavis and Butt-Head, Alien & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Rob McElhenney on Jerry Seinfeld in the Daily LITG, 1st of May 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!