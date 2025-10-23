Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: black hole

Black Hole: Netflix, Schoenbrun Adapting Charles Burns' Comics Series

Netflix and New Regency are Charles Burns' Black Hole, with Jane Schoenbrun (I Saw the TV Glow) adapting the story and directing the series.

Every now and then, we get a news announcement on a project that hits our radar because we know it's something that we're going to need to keep an eye on. Netflix dropped one of those earlier today, with the streamer winning the rights to bring writer and illustrator Charles Burns' Black Hole comics series to live-action life. Stemming from rights holder New Regency and Netflix, the series will see writer/director Jane Schoenbrun (I Saw the TV Glow) adapting the story and directing. Schoenbrun is the creator, writer, and director of the live-action adaptation. Plan B; Erin Levy; New Regency's Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Laura Delahaye; and Burns will serve as executive producers. Beginning in 2006, with French director Alexandre Aja expected to direct a feature film adaptation (and Neil Gaiman and Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary attached for the screenplay), there have been several failed efforts to bring the story to the big screen.

With the first issue debuting in 1995, Burns' work would run for 12 issues, published first by Kitchen Sink Press and then by Fantagraphics. Focusing on the fallout of a sexually transmitted disease that causes severe mutations in teenagers, the series would be collected into a single volume in 2005 by Pantheon Books. Here's a look at the official overview for the series adaptation that Netflix released: "There's an old myth that haunts the seemingly perfect small town of Roosevelt: If you have sex too young, you'll contract the 'bug,' a virus that literally turns you into a 'monster' from your worst nightmares. Absurd, right? That's what Chris always assumed, until, after one reckless night at the beginning of senior year, she finds herself infected. Now she'll be cast out to the woods to live with the other infected, where a chilling, new threat emerges: a serial killer who's hunting them one by one."

