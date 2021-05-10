Black Lightning Season 4 E11 Preview: Jefferson Takes Khalil's Offer

This week's episode of The CW's Black Lightning finds Jefferson (Cress Williams) aka Black Lightning and Khalil aka Painkiller (Jordan Calloway) looking at a team-up while Lynn's (Christine Adams) next decision could change everything. Of course, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) is looking to keep his options (and opportunities) open while Gambi (James Remar) stays on the case. All of that and more in the once again way too late preview images and episode overview for "The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two"- followed by a promo for the season (yup, no episode promo, either):

Black Lightning Season 4, Episode 11 "The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two": RECKLESS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) takes Khalil (Jordan Calloway) up on his offer to help. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself wrestling with what could be the biggest decision of her life. Lastly, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) follows through on a hunch. Nafessa Williams, James Remar, and Chantal Thuy also star. The episode was written by Asheleigh O. Conley and directed by Bille Woodruff.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Black Lightning | Y'all Miss Me | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8t8s0gOB_z0)

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man with many faces. He is a former Olympic athlete, respected educator and a father of two. He is also Black Lightning, superpowered protector of the fictional city of Freeland with the ability to sense and harness electricity. Jefferson is not the only one with powers and multiple faces.

His oldest daughter, Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams), is a medical student, health clinic volunteer and dedicated social activist. She is also the superhero known as Thunder who possesses the ability to drastically increase her density, giving her invulnerability and super strength for as long as she can hold her breath. Finally, Jefferson's youngest daughter, Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain), is a fiery teen who inherited her father's athletic gifts but not his desire to be an athlete. Jennifer also inherited superpowers. Her body generates pure electrical energy and she possesses the potential to be more powerful than Anissa or Jefferson and is known as Lightning. Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams) is Jefferson's ex-wife but they are still very much in love in addition to sharing the load as co-parents. She's also an expert in metahuman medicine.

Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of a declined urban community, including a war between a menacing gang that calls itself The 100, and a criminal cartel backed by the Pierce family's nemesis, the infamous gangster, Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III). Fortunately, the family has allies in their fight, Jefferson's surrogate father and a former covert superspy, Peter Gambi (James Remar).

The CW's Black Lightning stars Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce/Thunder/Blackbird, James Remar as Peter Gambi, Christine Adams as Lynn Pierce, Marvin Jones III as Tobias Whale, Jordan Calloway as Khalil Payne/Painkiller, and Chantel Thuy as Grace Choi. Produced by Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television, the series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil, Sarah Schechter, Oz Scott, Charles D. Holland, and Pat Charles.