Black Mirror Season 6 Casts Zazie Beetz, Aaron Paul & More: Report

Two months ago, fans of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror woke up to some very unexpected news when word hit that a new season of the Netflix anthology series was set to go and that casting was underway. This morning, they're learning who the first wave of familiar faces will be for three of the season's episodes (with more casting news expected for additional episodes. Variety is reporting exclusively that Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Paapa Essiedu (Gangs of London), Josh Hartnett (The Fear Index), Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Kate Mara (Call Jane), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Clara Rugaard (The Rising), Auden Thornton (This Is Us), and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) have joined the cast. The sixth season sees Banijay Rights licensing the rights to Netflix and Brooker & Annabel Jones through their Broke and Bones production banner, and is expected to have more episodes than the three-episode fifth season. In addition, the new season is described to be "even more cinematic in scope," with a continued push to treat each chapter as its own "individual film."

Now here's a look back at an official trailer and overview for the previous season (and let's see if we learn more about the show's return between now and Netflix's "Geeked Week" during the first week of June:

The fifth season of Black Mirror was made up of three episodes that included "Smithereens"(Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, and Topher Grace), focusing on a cab driver with an agenda whose life spins out of control after picking up a special passenger. "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" (Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice, and Madison Davenport) focused on a lonely teenager who wants to connect with her favorite pop star – and a pop star who feels as if she's living another life. "Striking Vipers" (Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, and Ludi Lin) focused on two college friends who reconnect after a number of years, but a sequence of events unfold that could alter both of their lives forever.

Netflix's Black Mirror offers a futuristic and occasional dystopian take on humanity's relationship with technology in a number of settings and environments, similarly depicted in shows like The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits, and others. The Emmy-award winner has featured a number of high-profile actors over the course of its four-season-and-specials run: Hayley Atwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jon Hamm, Hannah John-Kamen, Jodie Whittaker, Mackenzie Davis, Domhnall Gleeson, and others. Black Mirror was created and written by Brooker, with Jones serving as executive producer.