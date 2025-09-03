Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: blade runner, blade runner 2099

Blade Runner 2099: Michelle Yeoh on Series Tapping Deeply into Lore

Michelle Yeoh (Ne Zha 2) shared an update on her upcoming Prime Video series Blade Runner 2099, teasing that diehards will "get it" and more.

To say the history of the Blade Runner is unique would be an understatement, considering how much the narrative jumps throughout time with the original 1982 Ridley Scott film set in a dystopian 2019, the 2017 Denis Villeneuve sequel set in 2049, and the upcoming Prime Video series Blade Runner 2099, set 50 years into the future. All originate from Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?. What little is known of the franchise's first foray into TV is that the two main stars in Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, who play Olwen and Cora, respectively. Yeoh's character is a Replicant (an android) facing the end of her life. While promoting her work in the A24 Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2, Yeoh spoke to Collider on what little she can say from working with Schafer and the crew, how the series will tap into existing lore, and if there's any window for release.

Blade Runner 2099 Star Michelle Yeoh on Lore and Release Date

When asked about working on the series, Yeoh confirmed that she is playing a Replicant, unbeknownst that it was already on the series' Wikipedia page before adding, "I can just tell you that I was so happy making the 'Blade Runner' series with Hunter Schafer and the rest of my crew and team. If you love the 'Blade Runner' movies, you're going to just adore this. They've created a world that even a hardcore 'Blade Runner' fan would go, 'Yeah, I get it.' That's all I'm going to tell you for the moment."

As far as any inkling of a release date for the Silka Luisa-created series, "No! We're waiting with bated breath, like, 'Come on, give us a clue!' I think they want to get it absolutely right before, and also plan the marketing," Yeoh said. "You know how important that is, so that we all get to really jump on the boat and everyone be on the same page and ready to sail out to meet the rest of the world with the series."

The Scott film follows former police officer Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who is tasked as a "blade runner" to track four replicants, who are on Earth illegally, and terminate them. The Villeneuve film follows K (Ryan Gosling), also a "blade runner," who uncovers a conspiracy involving replicants that threatens to destabilize society as his path takes him to Deckard along the way. Blade Runner 2099, which also stars Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Katelyn Rose Downey, Tom Burke, Maurizio Lombardi, and Daniel Rigby, releases in 2026 on Prime Video. Ne Zha 2 is in theaters.

