Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Blossom, Mayim Bialik

Blossom Reunion Series Update; Mayim Bialk Eyes Drama Over Sitcom

Blossom star Mayim Bialik offered an update on where things stand with a possible reunion series and wanting to go drama instead of sitcom.

Earlier this month, Mayim Bialk had a chance to play a twisted version of herself for her on-screen reunion with her The Big Bang Theory co-star Melissa Rauch on Rauch's hit NBC sitcom Night Court. But while doing press for her guest appearance, Bialik also dropped an update on how things are looking regarding a possible Blossom reboot/revival. In May 2023, Bialik first dropped word that a reunion series was being planned – and now, we're learning more regarding a script, who's on board on both sides of the camera, and why they're not looking to go the sitcom route this time around.

"We were a Disney show which just acquired 20th Century [Fox, in 2019], so we're in a ridiculous conversation now with legal about who owns it and where does it live. But we have an entire cast that is ready to do this. We would love to get to revisit these characters. Our original production company, Witt/Thomas, is on board, and Don Reo, the original creator, has written the script, so we're just sort of in nostalgia land, which is also why it was kind of fun to do this 'Night Court' thing because there's so much nostalgia factor with the fact that Melissa was a huge 'Blossom' fan. She's been really supportive of everything I've done and trying to get this reboot going, so it was also really nice to create with her knowing she's so supportive, and I was happy to support her," Bialik shared during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Though noting that they proposed the idea before the Peacock series aired, Bialik added that a return would take a much more dramatic route. "Our idea was to kind of break the sitcom mold since we felt in so many ways that Blossom, the character, and the show, to some extent, broke out of the mold of a lot of what was expected of a show about a girl at that time. So we feel like we'd like to break the mold a little bit now, too," she explained, noting that the cast is "all on a big text thread, and we just did a Zoom the other day."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!