Blue Eye Samurai: Netflix Shares Beautiful, Brutal Key Art Posters

Netflix released two amazing key art posters for series creators, writers & EPs Amber Noizumi & Michael Green's Blue Eye Samurai.

With less than a month to go until series creators, writers & executive producers Amber Noizumi & Michael Green's (Logan, American Gods) Blue Eye Samurai hits Netflix screens, we have two amazing pieces of artwork to pass along that best demonstrate the upcoming anime's blend of beauty & brutality. Directed by Jane Wu with Noizumi serving as showrunner, the streaming series spotlights Maya Erskine's Mizu, who seeks revenge while fighting the prejudice and patriarchy of her time. Following up on the previously released preview images, teaser & sneak preview, here are two official posters that are definitely poster-frame-worthy:

The animated series boasts a voice cast that includes Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler). Supporting voice cast members include Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi), Mark Dacascos (Chiaki), and more. Now, here's a look at the official clip that was released last week that finds Mizu facing off against The Fang – and there aren't a whole lot of places that Mizu can turn with a cliff behind them. Following that, we have a look back at the official teaser for Blue Eye Samurai – premiering on November 3rd:

This provocative and visually stunning cinematic series immerses the viewer in a world of vivid adult animation with a live-action edge. Set in Edo-period Japan, BLUE EYE SAMURAI follows Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge.

With Blue Spirit serving as the animation studio, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai is executive-produced by Noizumi, Green, and Erwin Stoff. Jane Wu serves as supervising director and producer, with the series set to hit Netflix screens on November 3, 2023.

