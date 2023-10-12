Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: anime, Blue Eye Samurai, netflix, preview, trailer

Blue Eye Samurai Trailer Previews Netflix's Epic Animated Adventure

Arriving on Netflix on November 3rd, here's the trailer for series creators, writers & EPs Amber Noizumi & Michael Green's Blue Eye Samurai.

Over the past few weeks, we've had a number of chances to preview series creators, writers & executive producers Amber Noizumi & Michael Green's (Logan, American Gods) Blue Eye Samurai – including preview images, key art posters, a teaser, and a sneak preview clip. But now, we have the official trailer for the highly-anticipated animated series to pass along that gives viewers a better sense of the epic & grandeur that awaits them. That's a fancier way of saying that the animation work alone will knock you into next week. Directed by Jane Wu with Noizumi serving as showrunner, the series spotlights Maya Erskine's Mizu, who seeks revenge while fighting the prejudice and patriarchy of her time. The animated series boasts a voice cast that includes Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler). Supporting voice cast members include Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi), Mark Dacascos (Chiaki), and more.

Now, here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a preview clip that was released last week that finds Mizu facing off against The Fang – and there aren't a whole lot of places that Mizu can turn with a cliff behind them. Following that, we have a look back at the official teaser for Blue Eye Samurai – premiering on November 3rd:

This provocative and visually stunning cinematic series immerses the viewer in a world of vivid adult animation with a live-action edge. Set in Edo-period Japan, BLUE EYE SAMURAI follows Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge.

With Blue Spirit serving as the animation studio, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai is executive-produced by Noizumi, Green, and Erwin Stoff. Jane Wu serves as supervising director and producer, with the series set to hit Netflix screens on November 3, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!