Bluey Minisodes Set for July 3rd, July 4th Marathon (SNEAK PREVIEW)

Premiering July 3rd and set for a July 4th marathon, here's your first look at the first wave of Bluey Minisodes from Joe Brumm and Disney.

It was back in May when fans of Joe Brumm's Bluey learned that the animated adventures would be continuing this summer with a collection of one-to-three-minute shorts on Disney+ and Disney Jr. Now, we have a lot more info to pass along -and that includes a clip from one of the shorts. First up, you can mark down Wednesday, July 3, 12 am PDT/3 am EST, on Disney+ as the official drop time for the first two Bluey Minisodes – with the two episodes also airing on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel that same day. The additional five episodes will be rolled out over the course of the network's "Red, White and Bluey" marathon running over the Fourth of July weekend.

Written by Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio, the shorts are set to highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, focusing on how their playful interactions and games offer further into the show's universe. In the premiere episode, "Burger Dog" (which you can preview above), Bluey and Bingo dance to annoying music while Bandit comes up with a plan to stop it. Along with the series-opener, additional minisodes being released include "Bingo 3000," "Muffin Unboxing," "Letter," "Hungry," "Three Pigs," and "Animals" (with a second wave releasing later this year and a final wave set for 2025).

Though aimed at preschool viewers, the animated series has become a kind of "soap opera" for a lot of folks well above the age of being called a "preschooler" – but even global domination on an unprecedented level isn't enough to get past Disney standards & practices – which is why S02E13: "Dad Baby" never made it onto the streaming service. But if you think the animated powerhouse didn't have a way to work around "The Mouse," then you just don't know Bluey.

In the episode, Bandit shows his kids Bluey & Bingo a use for their old baby harness – leading to a moment when Bandit finds himself facing the harsh (and painful) truths of how going into labor feels. It's a seven-minute episode so we're keeping things vague because it's really worth watching – handled expertly once again by Brumm and the team. If you watch Bluey outside of Disney+, then you should've been able to check out the episode. But if you subscribe to "The Mouse's" streamer, the episode is still missing. Was the visual of Bandit "going into labor" too much for Disney's standards regarding programming for preschoolers? Possibly – but the folks over at Bluey have fixed the situation by making the episode available online – and we have it waiting for you below:

Created and written by Brumm, the animated series spotlights Bluey – a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum (Chilli), Dad (Bandit), and little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways – bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun. Jointly commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand & China) across Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

