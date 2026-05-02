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Svengoolie Screens "Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell" TONIGHT!

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie rolls out Hammer's 1974 horror film, Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell.

Article Summary Svengoolie airs Hammer’s Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV.

Halfoween is in full effect, making tonight’s Svengoolie screening a perfect way to celebrate the Halloween midpoint.

The 1974 Hammer horror was directed by Terence Fisher and marks Peter Cushing’s final turn as Baron Frankenstein.

Expect Svengoolie preview clips, the film’s trailer, show notes, and Kerwyn’s Joke of the Week before the movie begins.

Before we jump into our preview of what Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) have in store for our Saturday night, we've got a reminder that we've been waiting all year to announce. We've reached the official halfway point between now and Halloween – meaning that "Halfoween" is in full effect. If there was ever a great reason to hang with the gang to celebrate the milestone, this would be it – and tonight would be that night.

Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie rolls out a screening of Hammer Film Productions' 1974 horror film Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell. Directed by Terence Fisher, with a screenplay by John Elder, and starring Peter Cushing, Shane Briant, and Madeline Smith, the film was the closing chapter of Hammer's "Frankenstein" story. The previous films included The Curse of Frankenstein (1957), The Revenge of Frankenstein (1958), The Evil of Frankenstein (1964), Frankenstein Created Woman (1967), Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed (1969), and The Horror of Frankenstein (1970). Tonight's film would also mark Cushing's final time as Baron Victor Frankenstein, a role he played a total of six times.

To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have an official preview of the screening waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on, waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Jim Bancroft from St. Petersburg, FL:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell": "We'll discuss some background on this and previous Hammer Frankenstein films, introduce you to the cast – which includes an early Dr. Who and the man who would become Darth Vader! There will be a new song, plus another irritating visit from Nostalgiaferatoo, and more!"

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