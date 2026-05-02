Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Unveiled Latest Update With The Water Wars DLC

Dune: Awakening confirmed new content arriving May 19, 2026: a free update and The Water Wars DLC.

Article Summary Dune: Awakening Update 1.4 and The Water Wars DLC launch together on May 19, 2026, adding fresh content to Arrakis.

Update 1.4 expands the Overland Map with new locations, scalable challenges, and more Landsraad Missions in Chapter 3.

The Water Wars DLC adds Water Shipper-themed building pieces, cosmetics, and a new Arrakis storyline centered on water trade.

Dune: Awakening also continues player-focused changes, including optional PvP or PvE endgame choices based on community feedback.

Funcom revealed their content plans for Dune: Awakening this month, as players will see a free update along with the next major DLC. First off, Update 1.4 will bring about several upgrades to the game, as well as an expansion to the map, new points of interest, and several key upgrades to help everyone. Meanwhile, The Water Wars DLC will add several new cosmetics and a new storyline focused on the fighting over water trade on Arrakis. We have mroe details of both for you below from the team as they will release simultaneously together on May 19, 2026.

Tensions Rise and Resources Become Scarce as Dune: Awakening Brings The Water Wars

Update 1.4 will expand the game with two new Overland Map locations (including one scalable Testing Station) and additional Landsraad Missions, further building on Chapter 3. Meet The Water Shippers in Wind Pass – the old Harkonnen tech hub. Or face the devious Dr. Jalanta in the secret lab in The Old Quarry Testing Station. The update also debuts The Water Wars DLC, featuring building pieces and cosmetics based on the ruthless Water Shippers, the dynasty controlling most of the water trade on Arrakis. The DLC is the final part of the Season Pass and contains a set of Water Shipper–themed building pieces and cosmetics.

Update 1.4 does not add new story content to Dune: Awakening. This allows Funcom to prioritize highly requested systems that enhance player agency instead, with major updates planned for later – including the next chapter of the story. In the recently released update 1.3.20, Funcom introduced a highly requested new option to choose between PvP or PvE according to playstyle wishes, making PvP in Dune: Awakening fully optional, allowing you to enjoy the full scale and content of the endgame without engaging in PvP. Like the majority of the updates delivered, this came as a response to direct player feedback.

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