Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: InfoWars, the onion

InfoWars Chief Tim Heidecker Goes Alex Jones, Offers The Onion Update

InfoWars Chief Tim Heidecker went the Alex Jones route to offer an "emergency statement" via video on where things stand with The Onion deal.

Article Summary InfoWars remains in legal limbo after Alex Jones lost big in Sandy Hook suits, with a new hearing set for May 28.

The Onion still aims to buy InfoWars, and Tim Heidecker says reshaping Alex Jones’s toxic legacy is part of the joke.

Heidecker blasted Jones as destructive and mocked his wild claims, saying even InfoWars fans knew he was falling for satire.

In a parody emergency video, Heidecker’s Alex Jones declared victory over InfoWars and teased chaotic new stunts and products.

If you've been following the rollercoaster story of Alex Jones and InfoWars (you can check out where it all began here), then we're here to tell you that we might just be getting to the final chapters. In a nutshell, Jones spewed a bunch of nonsense about the Sandy Hook school shooting that resulted in the deaths of 20 children and six staff members being fake – because "whackjob conspiracy theories" is his brand. Undestandably, the parents of the Sandy Hook victims sued Jones, and they won – they won big. So big, in fact, that anything and everything InfoWars was put up for sale – and that's where satirical news site The Onion swooped in. While The Onion owning InfoWars feels inevitable at this point, Jones's lawyers have been able to stall the deal from going through – that latest hitting this week, with a new hearing set for May 28th.

But that doesn't mean The Onion and its creative director, comedian Tim Heidecker, are going to wait around and not getting things moving. Their first goal? "One of my first thoughts is just what a great joke it would be, over time, if we could change the meaning and understanding of the site itself, and that's [Jones's] legacy," Heidecker shared during a recent interview. "I'm not somebody that likes to beat a joke into the ground, but I think for a little while it's going to be fun to play with [Jones] and just keep reminding people of what an oaf he is, what a clown he is, and not be very nice about it. He did something truly, truly awful. It's hard to really state how destructive he's been here in this country."

As for those accusations from Jones that he "produced pro-pedophile… child torture & murder shows for Adult Swim" that were connected to "Satanic rituals," Heidecker joked that he was "happy to confirm all of that with you," adding that he recently "pledged my allegiance to the Lord of Darkness" on his podcast. On a serious note, Heidecker noted that Jones was trying to blur the line between comedy and reality – and even Jones's listeners weren't falling for it. "He went full-on literal with a lot of this stuff," he added. "I think his audience was kind of like, 'Alex, come on, man, this is a comedian, you're falling for it.'"

And then, Friday happened. Though the hearing is still a few weeks away, and only hours after Jones and his lot said their goodbyes to InfoWars, Heidecker's "Alex Jones" took to YouTube with an emergency statement (which you can check out above). "Lot of turmoil the past couple days on our road to total victory. We have just won a major battle, folks. Alex and his gang of liars and scoundrels have been cast out into the street, they have lost InfoWars, InfoWars.com, and their various platforms," in-character Heidecker shared in the video message. "They have been cast out, ladies and gentlemen, and make no mistake, we will be the new InfoWars. Now we got to go through the machinations of the court, we've had some setbacks over past couple days, but that is not stopping us, that is not tempering our resolve. Over the next couple days or weeks, you will see much more coming out of this."

We don't want to spoil what you're about to check out, but some teases include a pending alliance "between Satan and God himself," a celebration involving "human blood curated from the forsaken," a call-in from Donald Trump (???), and some plugs for new InfoWars products, like Piss-to-Gold ("We also consume gold on a daily basis just through breathing. I don't know how we get gold in, but we can get it out": Heidecker/"Jones").

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!