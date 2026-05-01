Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Teases Multiple Villains for Season 3

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane offered some early Season 3 insights, including the possibility of multiple villains.

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane teases multiple Season 3 villains as filming moves ahead.

Scardapane says familiar faces may evolve in unexpected ways, with Bullseye’s shifting role keeping fans guessing.

Wilson Fisk’s mayoral reign, Muse’s lingering impact, and Heather Glenn’s dark turn could shape Daredevil: Born Again.

Madame Gao, Elektra, and other Marvel threats remain possible picks for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

As we close out season two of Daredevil: Born Again, the buzz is about what is filming for season three since the Disney+ series is currently filming. Showrunner Dario Scardapane, who's currently the toast of Marvel, has big plans as The Man Without Fear's story starts to shift away from the first two seasons' narratives. As the building blocks were already made available during Daredevil's initial run on Netflix during the Drew Goddard era, there's a rogues' gallery of villains he can pull from. Scardapane spoke with The Direct to shed light on the dramatic changes in store and the new threats on the way. The following contains spoilers.

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Dario Scardapane on Series' Future, New Villains for Season 3

When asked about new threats Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and company will face once season two ends, "Yeah, I mean, the idea of heroes and villains in our story… Somebody that you may see can evolve into something unexpected… The idea of introducing characters that we know, Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) being one of them, and playing around with, 'Should we be rooting for this guy? Wait a second, we can't do that. He killed Foggy.' So yeah, I mean, everything's on the table. I think that fan expectations get… I love reading theories. They tend to far outstrip our abilities. But yeah, we've got a few more people heading your way."

As for existing villains, you have the two-season arc of Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, who currently reigns as New York City mayor. You also have Hunter Doohan as the Bastian Cooper/Muse, who was killed off late in season one, but that certainly doesn't mean the villain is finished; the way the series is teasing, Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn could be taking the Stockholm Syndrome route, keeping his mask. Bethel's Bullseye went from a major antagonist in the Netflix series season three and Born Again season one, but embraced his antihero status late in season two. Who else can they pull from at this point?

Well, there are still some characters in play, like Wai Ching Ho's Madame Gao, who's the leader of the Hand. The character appeared across 21 episodes in Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. From the way things look for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the Hand appears to still be active. There's also Elodie Yung's Elektra Natchios, who was resurrected for The Defenders. As she hadn't regained her memories, Alexandra Reid (Sigourney Weaver) trained her to become Black Sky to fight the Defenders, but ultimately, Elektra regained her memories from her battles with her former love, Matt, and killed Reid. While her fate was left ominous with the Midland Circle collapse, her body was never recovered, so it might be safe to assume she hasn't died a second time by the end of the series. The season finale streams on Disney+ on May 5th.

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