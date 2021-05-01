What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming

With a season finale that saw Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) forced to put his sweet "Buffy" skills on display for everyone (and we mean everyone) to see, FX's What We Do in the Shadows really knows how to set things up for a new season. Now that Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin (Mark Proksch) have more than a ten-ton clue that Guillermo comes from a long line of vampire hunters, what will this mean? Guillén has been on record saying he would like to see more of Guillermo's backstory and vampire hunting skills explored- and on top of that? Between interviews and panels over the last few months, we've also learned that a character "we all know and love" will be returning, there's a big birthday on the way, a hellhound along with "more animals" will be appearing, and more. So why are we telling you all of this? Because Guillén just gave fans a reason to breathe a huge sigh of relief and start the dumpster fires of speculation roaring, taking to Instagram Stories to share a look at some very familiar faces celebrating their wrapping of the season. Take a look:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the series' second season:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Season 2: Official Trailer [HD] | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWEowLhqgkY&t=16s)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, returns for its second season, documenting the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). Over the course of the season, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area. Is Guillermo destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter? Or maybe just a familiar for the rest of his life?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.