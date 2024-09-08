Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: bluey, disney

Bluey: Next Wave of Minisodes Drops October 7; Sneak Preview, Details

Check out a sneak preview for "Blocks" and the official rundown of the next wave of Bluey Minisodes, set to hit screens on October 7th.

Can't get enough Bluey in your lives – but you're short on time? Disney has got you covered. Seven all-new "Bluey Minisodes" episodes premiere Monday, October 7, on Disney+ and will be airing on Disney Jr., Disney Channel, and Disney Jr. On-Demand throughout the week. The Minisodes are a mix of funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of the Bluey crew. The first batch of "Bluey Minisodes" was released on July 3, with the third and final drop to be announced later. The stories lean into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey – written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studios. With the next round of "minisodes" set to hit next month, check out a preview of "Blocks" that's waiting for you above, and check out the full rundown of "minisodes" waiting for you below..

● "Tattoo Shop" – Dad visits the 'tattoo shop' where the kids give him some ink. Dad wants skulls and snakes so he can look tough. But when the time comes to look, it's not quite what Dad envisaged.

● "Phoney" – After a big day, everyone wants to sit back and listen to some relaxing music except Unicorse, who keeps getting 'Phony' to change the tune.

● "Blocks" – When it's time to go, Bluey and Bingo ask Nana to keep their tower from falling until they come back. Nana and Bob try to live in their smallish unit without knocking it over.

● "Government" – Dad is using Bingo's back as a typewriter to type a letter to the government demanding they do something about his errant children.

● "Drums" – Bingo is in the music shop with Mum when she discovers an electronic drum kit and some headphones.

● "Browny Bear" – Someone keeps tapping people on the shoulder and then vanishing; it's very annoying! Mum enlists PI Browny Bear to investigate.

● "Whirlpool" – The kids make a whirlpool in the paddling pool and then jump into the swirling current.

Bluey Minisodes are streaming on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!