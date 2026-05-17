Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Transport Fever 3, Urban Games

Paradox Interactive Becomes The New Publisher Of Transport Fever 3

Transport Fever 3 has been given an all-new publisher, as Paradox Interactive has signed on to bring the game to PCs and consoles

Article Summary Paradox Interactive is now publishing Transport Fever 3, helping Urban Games bring the transport sim to PC and consoles.

Transport Fever 3 still has no release date, with more news likely later this year as anticipation builds.

Build transport networks across land, sea, and air, connecting cities, industries, and evolving economic demands.

Transport Fever 3 expands tycoon gameplay with dynamic cities, 30-plus industries, creative tools, and scenarios.

Urban Games has come to a new agreement with Paradox Interactive, as the company will take on the publishing duties for Transport Fever 3. There isn't a ton to delve into here, as it simply means the company will be helping out the indie developer in bringing the third incarnation of the franchise to PCs and consoles, which at the moment still does not have a formal release date. We're guessing that news will arrive either during Steam Next Fest or Gamescom this year, but for now, we just have to sit and wait for that train to come.

Transport Fever 3

Plan, build, and optimize your own transport empire! Transport Fever 3 puts you in control of designing and building the networks that connect cities, feed industries, and fuel economic growth. Instead of guiding the fate of one city, try your hand at tackling the demands of dozens of settlements, the industries they rely on, and the world surrounding them. Every delivery earns money. Every train, truck, plane, or ship increases your costs. You'll plan and build profitable routes, balance infrastructure expenses, and invest in upgrades to stay ahead of growing demand. As you become more successful, the needs of every city become more challenging to fulfill. There's no such thing as the route that works forever; you will need to adapt, overcome, and solve problems as they come up, balancing your desire for growth with the needs of the populations you serve.

Create The Network That drives The World: Build sprawling logistics networks across land, sea, and air. Transform small towns into thriving cities. Deliver goods, move people, and master an economic ecosystem that responds to every decision you make during more than over a century of transportation.

Build sprawling logistics networks across land, sea, and air. Transform small towns into thriving cities. Deliver goods, move people, and master an economic ecosystem that responds to every decision you make during more than over a century of transportation. Master Transport Challenges: Run your company like a true tycoon. Every delivery, delay, and detour affects your reputation and revenue. Balance maintenance costs, maintenance efficiency, and cargo priorities. Track traffic patterns, resolve station bottlenecks, and meet the evolving demands of dynamic towns and over 30 different industries that operate on- and offshore.

Run your company like a true tycoon. Every delivery, delay, and detour affects your reputation and revenue. Balance maintenance costs, maintenance efficiency, and cargo priorities. Track traffic patterns, resolve station bottlenecks, and meet the evolving demands of dynamic towns and over 30 different industries that operate on- and offshore. Control a Dynamic Living World: Every citizen has a home, a job, and places to go. Every building, from grocery store to steel mill, depends on your network. Cities grow when served well, and stagnate if neglected. Across temperate valleys, alpine slopes, desert plains, and tropical islands, the world responds to your decisions day and night.

Every citizen has a home, a job, and places to go. Every building, from grocery store to steel mill, depends on your network. Cities grow when served well, and stagnate if neglected. Across temperate valleys, alpine slopes, desert plains, and tropical islands, the world responds to your decisions day and night. Awaken Your Inner Worldbuilder: Intuitive and powerful construction, road, and rail-laying lets you meticulously craft your routes. Editable realistic terrain allows you to create authentic temperate, desert, tropical, and sub-arctic landscapes. Go further and share your creations with other players or download handcrafted maps created by the community.

Intuitive and powerful construction, road, and rail-laying lets you meticulously craft your routes. Editable realistic terrain allows you to create authentic temperate, desert, tropical, and sub-arctic landscapes. Go further and share your creations with other players or download handcrafted maps created by the community. Play Your Ideal Challenge: Tackle scenarios designed to draw you into every aspect of the game, play the full tycoon challenge, setting every level of difficulty to your taste in a bid to improve on your best performance, or simply build for the love of it in creative mode. You decide whether you want to be put to the test, or a chilled building experience.

Tackle scenarios designed to draw you into every aspect of the game, play the full tycoon challenge, setting every level of difficulty to your taste in a bid to improve on your best performance, or simply build for the love of it in creative mode. You decide whether you want to be put to the test, or a chilled building experience. Built On What Works: Improved tutorials, vastly expanded tycoon gameplay, offshore industries, customizable challenge levels, tricky contracts to fulfill… we've taken our lead from what we've learned and from how you've played our previous games to make Transport Fever 3 the greatest transport tycoon in the series.

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