Posted in: Lucasfilm, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Sigourney Weaver Is Down For A Sequel

The Mandalorian and Grogu star Sigourney Weaver has said she would return for a sequel largely because of how much she enjoys working with Jon Favreau.

Article Summary Sigourney Weaver says she would return for a The Mandalorian and Grogu sequel, citing how much she enjoyed Jon Favreau.

In a new interview, Weaver said she loved the Star Wars world and wants more scenes with Pedro Pascal and Grogu.

Weaver hinted the cast is quietly hoping The Mandalorian and Grogu could continue with more adventures in the Outer Rim.

Whether The Mandalorian and Grogu ends this story or sets up more is still unclear as the movie nears release.

There are a lot of things that can be said about The Mandalorian and Grogu, and people will say them when the film is finally released, and we see how the movie is received by the public. Right now, that is very much up in the air, but good word of mouth could go a long way if the critics end up liking it. While the public might not be clamoring for more of this when the credits roll, it sounds like a couple of cast members would be very into the idea of returning for round two. One of the people who was very up front about wanting to come back for a sequel and who is hinting that others might want to return is the legendary Sigourney Weaver. Weaver spoke to GamesRadar+ about the film and said that director Jon Favreau is largely the reason she would want to return, and it sounds like several members of the cast agree.

"Well, in an ideal world, I'd love to make another Mandalorian and Grogu, because it was so much fun to work with Jon Favreau," Weaver explained. "And I'm a huge admirer, and just to be in this world, for me, it was cool. And I really like my character, and I'd love to do more work with Pedro and his sidekick. So, I think that, secretly, we're all hoping maybe this could produce another one that would take us further into the Outer Rim and more adventures."

As for what kind of adventures will be left when the credits roll, it's unclear. It seems like half of the cast of The Mandalorian and Grogu are talking about the movie like there will be plenty of adventures to follow, while the other half, and the marketing, seem to be hinting that this journey is coming to an end. At this point, it seems like it could go either way.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

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