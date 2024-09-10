Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: ballard, Bosch, Michael Connelly

Bosch: Titus Welliver Confirms "Ballard" Spinoff Series Appearance

During Katee Sackhoff's The Sackhoff Show, Titus Welliver confirmed he would appear as Harry Bosch in Maggie Q-starring "Ballard" series.

Now that we've had some time to process the news that Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy would be ending its run beginning March 2025 with its third season, we're appreciating what the future has in store. That future involves Maggie Q's Det. Renée Ballard continuing Michael Connelly's live-action "Bosch-verse" with her own spinoff series. Of course, with Welliver's Bosch and Q's Ballard sharing the same universe, we just assumed/hoped/kept our fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed that we would be seeing more of Harry in the near future. Well, we don't have to assume/hope/keep our fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed because Welliver confirmed that he would be appearing in the latest episode of Katee Sackhoff's (Battlestar Galactica, The Mandalorian) The Sackhoff Show. While we're going to be deep-diving into the interview over the next few days, the confirmation came early on – starting at around the 5:30 mark in the video above.

Bosch: Legacy Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. The third season finale of Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy will serve as a kind of "hand-off" to the spinoff series – with Jet Wilkinson directing the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 finale and the first two episodes of the Ballard series.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

The spinoff series stars Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor (Neon, Abbott Elementary), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, American Horror Story), Michael Mosley (The Calling), Rebecca Field (Shameless), Victoria Moroles (Never Have I Ever), Amy Hill (Mom), Ricardo Chavera, (Selena), Noah Bean (Nikita), Alain Uy (Power Book IV: Force), and Hector Hugo (Snowfall). The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

