Posted in: TV | Tagged: Joe Cipriano, podcast

Joe Cipriano's 1990s Be Kind and Rewind VHS Playback Party Launches

Veteran voice actor Joe Cipriano has launched a podcast for old-school TV fans: Joe Cipriano's 1990s Be Kind and Rewind VHS Playback Party.

Article Summary Joe Cipriano, the iconic FOX promo voice of the ’90s, has launched a new nostalgia podcast on YouTube.

Joe Cipriano’s 1990s Be Kind and Rewind VHS Playback Party revisits classic TV moments with live commentary.

The show features a retro video store-style set packed with ’90s vibes, old wrestling tapes, and horror favorites.

New episodes of Joe Cipriano’s podcast stream every Thursday at 5pm PT on his YouTube channel for nostalgia fans.

You may not immediately recognize the name Joe Cipriano, but if you lived through the '90s and watched TV at any point, you definitely heard his voice. Cipriano spent years of his voice-acting career as the voice of FOX, the man you'd hear telling you what was coming up in prime time, introducing shows, and teasing new episodes on every network bumper you ever saw. He worked for other networks as well, but when you hear his voice, it instantly takes you back to an era when The Simpsons, The X-Files, and Married With Children ruled the network.

Relive the '90s With One Of Its Iconic Voices, Joe Cipriano

Cipriano really hasn't stopped working, as he has constantly been working on a ton of projects over the years, but his latest will scratch that nostalgia itch for those who loved '90s television, as he has a new podcast out. The show is called Joe Cipriano's 1990s Be Kind and Rewind VHS Playback Party, and the first episode aired last week on his YouTube channel. The show has Joe hanging out in a set that looks like an old-school video rental show (which seems to have a plentiful supply of old WWF PPV events, and a ton of horror films just waiting to be watched), as they click through videos from the era and listen to his commentary while interacting live with the chat.

The show will air every Thursday night, which is appropriate as that was one of the biggest nights for FOX back in the day, starting at 5 pm PT on his YouTube channel. If you're a sucker for going down entertainment's memory lane, or just want to see what TV was like three decades ago, this is a show well worth checking out at least once.

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