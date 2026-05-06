Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: the odyssey

The Odyssey Director Compares The Work Of Homer To Marvel And D.C.

The director of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan, draws a comparison between Marvel and D.C. and the works of Homer.

Article Summary Christopher Nolan says The Odyssey proves Homer’s influence still shapes modern storytelling, including Marvel and DC.

On The Late Show, Nolan called Homer “the Marvel of its day,” comparing ancient epics to today’s superhero myths.

The new The Odyssey trailer has sparked debate, with some viewers divided over Nolan’s grounded visual approach.

Nolan’s The Odyssey, a mythic action epic shot with new IMAX film technology, arrives in theaters July 17, 2026.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. When it comes to storytelling, things really haven't changed as much as people might like to think, and the things that have truly made a difference throughout history can be felt in today's stories. If something really resonates with people, it often not only has staying power but also goes on to influence future stories. There are fundamental pieces of fiction, and Homer has written several of them. You can feel his influence in every corner of almost every genre, and seeing how the epic poems get adapted as the centuries go on is always interesting. We're getting a new adaptation of The Odyssey from director Christopher Nolan, and he recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (via Variety) to debut the new trailer. Comic books are what everyone is adapting now, and Nolan drew a comparison between Marvel and DC and the works of Homer.

"Even comic book culture, whether you're talking about Marvel or D.C. or all the rest, a lot of it comes directly from the Homeric Epics," Nolan said. "The thing about Homer is, nobody knows if that was a person. Homer, in a way, is the sort of George Lucas of his time. … The thing about Homer, it is the Marvel of its day. It's very directly this desire for us to feel or believe gods could walk amongst us, and I think the modern comic book is kind of our expression of that."

The reactions to the new trailer for The Odyssey have been interesting, with some people unhappy with the film's overall look. This isn't reality, but the way Nolan has shot everything makes it look very real, and that could be what's really tripping people up. Maybe if they'd kept the dialogue in verse, it would have helped remind people that the thing we're watching isn't a recreation of an historical event but the retelling of an epic poem that's been around for centuries.

The Odyssey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It was never a myth, it's a legacy. A film by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is in theaters July 17, 2026.

Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.

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