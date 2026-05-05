Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent S04E18: "Be of Service" Preview; Rosenthal on Season Finale

Along with our preview for ABC's Will Trent S04E18: "Be of Service," co-showrunner Karine Rosenthal discusses the Season 4 finale.

Article Summary Will Trent S04E18, "Be of Service," sends the team into a missing student case that uncovers a dangerous kidnapping conspiracy.

Angie goes into labor as she and Seth race for the hospital, while Faith faces serious danger in the Will Trent finale.

Karine Rosenthal says the Will Trent Season 4 finale aims to end on hope after a season packed with darkness and tragedy.

Amanda’s shocking death resets Will Trent for Season 5, with showrunners teasing major fallout for Will and the GBI.

Heading into tonight's fourth season finale of ABC's Will Trent, there is a whole lot for fans to be worried about (despite the fact that it's already gotten a Season 5 green light). Angie (Erika Christensen) goes into labor, but it doesn't look like she and Dr. Seth (Scott Foley) are going to have a smooth ride to the hospital. Meanwhile, the team takes on the case of a missing college student that exposes a kidnapping conspiracy that puts Faith (Iantha Richardson) in danger. And then there's the not-so-small matter of Will (Ramón Rodríguez), who has a whole lot to deal with this season and not a lot of time to breathe, let alone process. But it sounds like there could be a little light at the end of the tunnel on its way before the final credits roll on S04E18: "Be of Service."

"One thing that we wanted to achieve was to end the season with a sense of hope," co-showrunner Karine Rosenthal teased about the season ender during a recent interview. "There was so much darkness and so many tragic and hard things for all of our characters…. We kind of knew we were putting them through the wringer this season and wanted to make sure that we were ending the season with a promise of, 'It's not going to be like this forever.' We're not planning on turning it into torture porn, I'll say that."

Will Trent S04E18: "Be of Service" Preview

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 18: "Be of Service" – A missing college student ignites a frantic search that quickly reveals something far more dangerous than a simple abduction. As the team races to uncover the truth, Angie, on the brink of motherhood, heads to the hospital with Seth.

Showrunners on What Amanda's Death Means Moving Forward

While working with the FBI, Amanda located a young man whom Will encountered earlier in the season, who has a line to the Commander, the mysterious "big bad" connected to Adelaide and the group devoted to serial killer James Ulster. But before she can start following him, Amanda is overtaken by a mysterious assailant. Meanwhile, Will arranges to meet with Adelaide, hoping to slip a tracking device on her to lead him to his uncle. But after pulling a disappearing act, Adelaide calls Will and tells him that she left something for him outside – just around the corner. That's when Will discovers Amanda's body, an apparent victim of a coordinated stabbing.

Shortly after the episode aired, Liz Heldens, Daniel T. Thomsen, and Karine Rosenthal discussed what it all means for Will, the team, and the season moving forward, how Sohn reacted to the news, and more. "Amanda has been the character who has protected Will for as long as she has known him," Rosenthal shared with Variety. "So this gives us the opportunity for a completely new dynamic in the GBI, because her replacement will not have that same relationship with Will. Her death had the most impact on the most amount of characters. It really sets everybody reeling from this enormous loss. So it's such a reset for our characters in a way that is painful but exciting for Season 5."

Noting that Sohn was given the heads-up about Amanda's fate early and that she took the news with "an impressive amount of grace," Thomsen added, "Nobody gets to always exit their shows — even on the writing side — on their own terms all the time. It's hard to do that with grace. So it was just very impressive. She is a total pro." Heldens made a point of making sure Sohn got her flowers for how she developed Amanda over the course of the show's run. "I also don't want to get through this interview without really honoring the work that Sonja Sohn has done on this character," he shared. "At the beginning of this season, I went back to watch the finale of Season 1, and her work is impeccable." And it's not like there aren't ways to bring her back. That's always a little of a comfort that we have a mechanism by which we could bring people back if Will needs to work something out," Heldens added.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Kevin Daniels as Det. Franklin Wilks, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

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