Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale: "The Southern Cross" Preview

Here's what's ahead with the Season 2 finale of Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again, S02E08: "The Southern Cross."

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale "The Southern Cross" promises major twists that set up the stakes for Season 3.

Marvel Television released a sneak peek and promo trailer offering early clues about Daredevil: Born Again's endgame.

Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Krysten Ritter add to the finale hype as Matt Murdock and Fisk head for collision.

Early Season 3 teases point to a bold new direction for Daredevil: Born Again, including possible villains and surprises.

Sure, you've been tracking social media and Reddit to check out the images and videos from the Season 3 filming taking place in NYC (with more than a few familiar faces), but none of that is going to make much sense until the final credits roll on tonight's season finale of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Based on what we've seen and heard so far, it doesn't seem like tonight will be lacking in jaw-dropping, game-changing moments – with that in mind, we have a preview for S02E08: "The Southern Cross" to pass along – as well as some early clues to what Season 3 might bring.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale: "The Southern Cross" Preview

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Episode 8: "The Southern Cross" – We've got a look at the sneak peek that was released by Marvel Television earlier today, along with the promo trailer for the big season finale. In addition, we have new preview images and some special messages from Cox, D'Onofrio, and Krysten Ritter from earlier today. We've also included links to several early insights on Season 3. With the season ender directed by Iain B. MacDonald, and written by Dario Scardapane and Jesse Wigutow, here's a look at S02E08: "The Southern Cross":

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Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Teases Multiple Villains for Season 3

In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell's Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin's corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 also stars Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Margarita Levieva (Heather Glenn), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Matthew Lillard (Mr. Charles), Lili Taylor (Governor McCaffrey), Michael Gandolfini (Daniel Blake), Nikki M. James (Kirsten McDuffie), Arty Froushan (Buck Cashman), Genneya Walton (BB Urich), Zabryna Guevara (Sheila Rivera), Clark Johnson (Cherry), Hamish Allan-Headley (Powell), with Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk).

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