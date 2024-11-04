Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, Joe Rogan, kamala harris, opinion

BREAKING: Joe Rogan Endorses Trump; Also: Fire Is Hot, Water Is Wet

Though waiting until the last minute and attaching it to a plug for his new interview with Elon Musk, Joe Rogan has endorsed Donald Trump.

Taking to media with an announcement that's about as shocking as learning that fire is hot and water is wet, the ninth funniest NewsRadio cast member and Dana White's hype man, Joe Rogan, announced on social media that he was endorsing… wait for it… ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump. "The great and powerful [Elon Musk]. If it wasn't for him, we'd be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast." In case you were wondering? Yes, Rogan used his "shocking announcement" to plug his 2-1/2+ hour interview with Elon Musk.

Joe Rogan Fact-Checked During Show Over Biden/Trump Misinformation

With MMA fighter Bo Nickal joining him in the studio to agree to everything he says, Rogan launched into how 2020 voters are having regrets about voting for Biden over concerns regarding the 81-year-old POTUS' mental capabilities back in December 2023. To make his point, Rogan referenced a speech Biden gave when he mentioned something about airports and the Revolutionary War – because obviously, we didn't have planes, let alone airports, during that time. "If you had any other job, and you were talking like that, they would go, 'Hey, you're done,'" Rogan said. While we wholeheartedly agree with Rogan on that last point – it became pretty clear pretty quickly that Rogan (wait for it…) didn't know what he was talking about.

Thankfully, one of Rogan's producers interrupted Rogan and Nickal's little misinformation campaign with what would be the show's equivalent of garlic to a vampire – the truth. Because Biden was mocking the person who really royally screwed up basic American history – Trump, the "stable genius" who Rogan should now be calling out for not having the mental capabilities to be POTUS. "In June of 1775, the Continental Congress created a unified Army out of the Revolutionary forces encamped around Boston and New York and named after the great George Washington, commander-in-chief. The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware, and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown. Our Army manned the airp… It ran the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do…"

Now, here's your holiday present for the day – beginning at the 1:45 mark. Because that's when Rogan is being told that all of those things that Rogan said should disqualify Biden to be POTUS were actually said by Trump. "Oh, okay. So he fucked up," was Rogan's response – tucking-tail and dialing back on the "machismo" bullshit when he realizes just how wrong he was. Of course, Nickal looked to cover for his boy Rogan and Trump before… can you figure it out? Yup… Nickal blames the media for their fuck-up.

