Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: bridgerton

Bridgerton Previews Jonathan Bailey & More in New Season 4 Images

Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton and more are featured in a massive Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 image gallery released by Netflix.

Article Summary Netflix unveils a fresh image gallery for Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, featuring Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton.

Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, faces intrigue and romance with mysterious newcomer Sophie Baek.

Season 4 brings new challenges for familiar Bridgerton siblings, including Francesca and Penelope’s evolving stories.

Showrunner Jess Brownell and Shonda Rhimes continue to helm the beloved Shondaland adaptation for Netflix.

With less than a week to go until Showrunner Jess Brownell and EP Shonda Rhimes's Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek)-starring Bridgerton returns for the second part of the fourth season, Netflix has dropped a massive image gallery for the season's concluding chapters to help pass the remaining days until Feb. 26th hits. Expect to see a whole lot of familiar situations and interesting scenarios – including the return of Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton.

From Shondaland and Jess Brownell, Netflix's Bridgerton returns for a fairy-tale-inspired fourth season. Bohemian second son Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) refuses to settle down, despite pleas to the contrary from matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). Until — at Violet's masquerade ball, Benedict is awestruck by a masked, mysterious Lady in Silver. With the reluctant help of his sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Benedict sets out in society to uncover the young lady's identity. But in fact, his heart's desire is not in society at all — she is a resourceful maid called Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), working for the formidable Lady of the house, Araminta Gun (Katie Leung).

When fate brings Benedict and Sophie back together, Benedict wrestles between the reality of his affection for this intriguing maid and the fantasy of the Lady in Silver — unaware that they are the same person. Will Benedict's inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything — even a cross-class connection forbidden by society?

Inspiring Benedict's journey are the marriages of his siblings — including Francesca (Hannah Dodd) to John Stirling (Victor Alli) and Colin (Luke Newton) to Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), who faces new challenges as a now-public gossip columnist.

Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner and executive producer of the fourth season. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen also serve as executive producers. The streaming series is based on bestselling author Julia Quinn's novels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!