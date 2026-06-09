Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: the doomies

The Doomies Trailer: Disney+ Previews Supernatural Animated Series

Arriving June 26th and in competition during the Annecy International Animation Festival, here's the trailer for Disney+'s The Doomies.

Article Summary Disney+ drops the official The Doomies trailer, offering the best look yet at the supernatural animated series.

The Doomies premieres June 26 on Disney+ with 22 half-hour episodes plus four short-form bonus adventures.

The Doomies heads to the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival in competition with “Night of the Fishing Dead.”

With strong Gravity Falls energy, The Doomies looks poised to deliver spooky comedy, mystery, and big buzz.

We can't help but get some serious "Gravity Falls" vibes from Disney+'s upcoming supernatural animated series The Doomies – and that is most definitely a good thing. Now, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of an official trailer – with The Doomies debuting on Disney+ on June 26th with 22 half-hour episodes, along with a new short-form series featuring four episodes ("Doug Unfiltered," "Ghosted By A Ghost," "Creepy Crepe," and "What Is That Thing?"). But before you get to the trailer, check out the key art poster and image gallery that were also released (as well as more info on the animated series looking to make a major impact at this month's Annecy International Animation Festival).

As we mentioned above, the animated series will be in competition during the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival (in the TV Films category). The episode "Night of the Fishing Dead" was selected from more than 2,400 submissions and will be screened alongside other official selections from June 21st-27th. Now, here's a look at the trailer released earlier today:

When best friends Bobby and Romy accidentally open a portal to evil, their tranquil coastal town transforms into a hotspot for terrifying creatures of doom. As the ordinary teens navigate this extraordinary mystery, they face off against literal and inner monsters in this epic comedy that combines thrills, chills, and emotional spills. Disney+'s The Doomies stars Max Mittelman as Bobby, Madison Calderon as Romy, Noel Gibson as Kim, Jon Bailey as Doug, and Zehra Fazal as Jenny. The animated series is produced by Academy Award-nominated studio Xilam Animation for Disney Television Animation and co-created by Andrès Fernandez, Pozla (aka Rémi Zaarour), and Henry Gifford. Fernandez directs all 22 episodes, and Xilam's Marc du Pontavice serves as producer.

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