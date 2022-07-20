Bridgerton Season 3 Filming Underway; 3 More Join Netflix Series Cast

Fans of Netflix & Shondaland's series adaptation of Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" novels were on the receiving end of a double-shot of good news on Wednesday. First, the streaming series' cast released a video confirming that filming for the third season was underway. And with that comes some casting news, with Daniel Francis (Stay Close), Sam Phillips (The Crown), and James Phoon (Wreck) joining the streaming series for a season that sees new showrunner & EP Jess Brownell taking over the role from series creator Chris Van Dusen (with Van Dusen remaining an executive producer alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica). Francis' Marcus Anderson is a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton—and the ire of others. Phillips' Lord Debling is a genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he'll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season. And what Phoon's Harry Dankworth lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with seriously good looks.

Now here's a look at the announcement teaser for the third season of Netflix's Bridgerton that was released earlier today:

"Bridgerton" Season 3 finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) as she's finally given up her crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing him disparage her to his friends last season. Instead, she's focusing on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, away from her mother and sisters. Due to her lack of confidence, however, her search doesn't go so well. Meanwhile, Colin is back from his summer travels with a new look and major swagger. He is disheartened to learn that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin is faced with figuring out what his true feelings for his friend really are. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.