Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends, Apex Legends: Overclocked

Apex Legends Has Launched Its Overclocked Season Today

Apex Legends: Overclocked has officially launched today with a number of new additions and improvements for the next few months

Article Summary Apex Legends: Overclocked launches today, adding new Legend Axle and a wave of updates for the new season.

Axle brings fast, high-skill movement with Drift, Nitro Gate, and Kickstart for aggressive Apex Legends play.

Conduit and Vantage get major buffs, while Deathbox Respawns let squads revive teammates right at their box.

Apex Legends: Overclocked also adds the Twin Razors Mythic Universal Melee and more seasonal content.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment dropped an all-new update bringing Apex Legends: Overclocked to the title, as the latest season brings a new Legend to the fold. Players will be able to take on the game as Axle, a hypercompetitive body-mod racer who adds a faster pace of skill movement and allows others to wield her explosive energy. Along with some other fun additions to the game that will keep you busy for the next few months. We have more details here from the team, as well as a pair of trailers showing off the content, as it's live in the game right now.

Axle Brings a New Spark Of Excitement to Apex Legends : Overclocked

New Legend : Axle

Axle's hypermobile kit brings visceral, high-skill movement that rewards fearless play and makes you feel unstoppable. With her Drift Passive for enhanced movement precision, Nitro Gate Tactical launching her into high-speed slides to claim better positions, and Kickstart Ultimate that deploys an enemy-seeking drone, Axle is for players unafraid to take risks for their shot at victory. Her Drift Passive for enhanced movement precision, Nitro Gate Tactical launching her into high-speed slides, and Kickstart Ultimate that deploys an enemy-seeking drone are for players unafraid to risk everything to claim victory. Charge into Overclocked with Legend updates to Conduit and Vantage buffs, Deathbox Respawns, new Mythic Universal Melee: Twin Razors, and more!

Conduit and Vantage Legend Updates

Conduit now has two charges of Radiant Transfer in her base kit and, for extra mobility, Savior's Speed now grants a bonus movement when sprinting toward Skirmishers. Two new Level 3 Upgrades amp up her offensive power: Instant Barrier grants some Temp Shield immediately, while Enduring Barrier allows Radiant Transfer to regen Temp Shields through damage.

Vantage's Sniper's Mark Ultimate now has faster draw and aim responsiveness, and her Echo Relocation Tactical makes her immune to hard landings when exiting to help support her squad with a variety of engagements. The addition of an increased 4x zoom and 2x canted sight provides Vantage with even greater flexibility while on the hunt.

Deathbox Respawns

Propel fallen teammates back into the action in Apex Legends: Overclocked with Deathbox Respawns, which let Legends revive squadmates directly at their Deathbox with a 7-second cast. Its cooldown system keeps things balanced – the more often a teammate goes down, the longer it takes before they can be revived at their deathbox again.

New Mythic Universal Melee: Twin Razors

Combining traditional martial arts weaponry with deadly laser weapon technology, the new Twin Razors Mythic Universal Melee features lethal rotating laser blades, dealing dangerous melee blows for any Legend bold enough to handle them.

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