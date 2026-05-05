Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: cyan worlds, Myst, Riven

Myst and Riven Are Coming To Multiple New Platforms

Two classic PC puzzle-adventure games are coming to multiple platforms, as the remakes of Myst and Riven are on the way

Article Summary Myst remake heads to PS5 and PS VR2, bringing Cyan Worlds’ classic puzzle adventure to more console players.

Riven remake expands to PS5, PS VR2, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Store, widening its reach beyond PC.

Myst and Riven launch on May 15 with optional VR play, HDR, 4K support, and ray tracing performance options.

Cyan’s remade Myst and Riven revisit iconic Ages, deep mysteries, and immersive exploration for a new audience.

Developer and publisher Cyan Worlds have revealed that two of their games are coming to multiple platforms, as Myst and Riven will branch out beyond PC. The classic puzzle-adventure game and its sequel were remade a few years ago, with the remakes primarily released on PC, taking players back in time with a fresh coat of paint. Now the company will expand that release as Myst is coming to PS5 and PS VR2 (as it is already available on Xbox Series X|S and the Microsoft Store), while Riven is coming to PS5, PS VR2, Xbox Series X|S, and the Microsoft Store. You can read more from the devs and see the trailers here, as they both will arrive on May 19, 2026.

Myst and Riven Will Take Console Players On An Adventure

Myst invites players to a starkly beautiful island, eerily tinged with mystery and shrouded in intrigue. Players journey to Myst Island and other stunning, long-dormant locations – called "Ages"- and begin to unravel the mystery they have been thrust into. As players learn what happened on the island, they will find they're playing a key role in an epic story whose ending has not yet been written.

In Riven, players travel to a beautiful and mysterious world on the verge of collapse. Explore this mysterious place, solve its puzzles, reveal its mysteries, make a daring rescue, and escape. Riven takes players on a journey through dense jungles, awe-inspiring caverns, and monolithic structures, where they will explore a world bent to the whims of a man who sees himself as a god, and where every corner will immerse you in an otherworldly adventure.

Myst & Riven PlayStation 5 Features

PS VR2 optional

PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced

Power Saver Mode Supported

Ray Tracing on/off Supported (via Performance mode Checkbox)

HDR & 4K play Supported

Riven Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft Store Features

XPA supported & certified

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Ray Tracing on/off Supported (via Performance mode Checkbox)

HDR & 4K play Supported

Myst is already out on these platforms and supports all of the above as well

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