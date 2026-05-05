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SNL UK Midweek: Hannah Waddingham Has Advice for Fouracres & Marlow

In this SNL UK Midweek Sketch, host Hannah Waddingham checks out George Fouracres and Annabel Marlow's unique vocal warm-up methods.

Article Summary SNL UK Midweek spotlights Hannah Waddingham as she weighs in on George Fouracres and Annabel Marlow’s odd vocal warm-ups.

Waddingham hosts Saturday Night Live UK this weekend, with Myles Smith set to appear as the episode’s musical guest.

The sketch teases clashing warm-up styles from Fouracres and Marlow, setting up a playful showcase for the SNL UK cast.

The post also revisits Fouracres’ “British Pork” sketch, its creepy 1984 ad inspiration, and his apology for corpsing.

With Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK returning this weekend for the first of the first season's final two shows, we've got none other than Hannah Waddingham (Apple TV's Ted Lasso) on tap to host – with musical guest Myles Smith. That means it's time for the SNL UK Midweek Sketch, with SNL UK stars George Fouracres and Annabel Marlow hoping to learn a few tips on how to do vocal warm-ups. Not to spoil anything, but let's just say that Fouracres and Marlow have very different methods…

SNL UK: George Fouracres & His Connection to "British Pork" Sketch

From the opening show, we've found a whole lot to love about SNL UK. Being on this side of the Atlantic, we will readily admit that there are quite a few UK-specific references along the way that get lost on us – at least, until we look them up. The fact that we want to take the time speaks volumes for what SNL UK is bringing to the sketch game. This past weekend, Fouracres fronted the "British Pork" sketch, which was based on a very bizarre and twisted commercial for (you guessed it) British pork from 1984.

It wasn't the subject itself, but the way it was presented. The intense, ominous tone from the dad, the slightly off reactions from around the table, that weird glance between mom and dad… yeah, it's all very creepy. We can proudly say that we actually heard about and screened the ad years ago, making us feel pretty good about ourselves. But what we did learn was that "corpsing" is the UK equivalent of "breaking" here – in this case, when a cast member can't hold back the laughs mid-sketch. Fouracres ran into a lot of that on Saturday night, and it was through an apology post for his corpsing that Fouracres shared his personal backstory with the sketch.

Here's a look at what Fouracres had to share about the "British Pork" sketch, including how long the original commercial has stuck with him, bringing the sketch to life, and much more – including an apology for corpsing during the SNL UK sketch:

Here's a look at the original advertisement from the early 80s, courtesy of Scarred for Life (followed by a YouTube version):

Apparently Saturday Night Live UK did a parody of this Scarred For Life gem last night: the deeply sinister early 80s British Pork ad! Talk about a deep cut… pic.twitter.com/hhsjT0DDPX — Scarred for Life (@ScarredForLife2) May 3, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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