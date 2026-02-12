Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: M.I.A.

M.I.A.: Peacock Drops First Look Images for Upcoming Crime Thriller

Hitting Peacock on May 7th, here are first-look images from series creator Bill Dubuque (Ozark) & showrunner Karen Campbell's (Dexter) M.I.A.

Article Summary Peacock crime thriller M.I.A. premieres May 7th, created by Ozark's Bill Dubuque and Karen Campbell.

M.I.A. follows Etta Jonze navigating Miami's criminal underworld after her family's tragedy in the Keys.

Stellar cast includes Shannon Gisela, Cary Elwes, Danay Garcia, David Denman, and more.

Directed by top names like Alethea Jones, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and John Dahl across nine episodes.

With the nine-episode crime thriller set to binge drop on Peacock on May 7th, we're getting our first look at what series creator/executive producer Bill Dubuque (Ozark) and showrunner/executive producer Karen Campbell's (Outlander, Dexter, Raised by Wolves) M.I.A. has to offer with the release of an official image gallery. Starring Shannon Gisela, Cary Elwes, Danay Garcia, David Denman, Brittany Adebumola, Dylan Jackson, Alberto Guerra, Maurice Compte, Gerardo Celasco, and Marta Milans, the series is set in the Florida Keys – where a restless Etta Tiger Jonze dreams of a life in Miami's glittering, sub-tropical kingdom. When her family's drug-running business shatters in tragedy, however, Etta embarks on a dangerous journey through Miami's neon-lit underbelly that will define who she is and what she's ultimately capable of. Here's just a small taste of what you can expect from the upcoming streaming series, followed by a rundown of impressive directors who were tapped to helm the show's nine chapters.

Stemming from MRC and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Peacock's crime thriller M.I.A. is created and executive-produced by Bill Dubuque. Karen Campbell serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Dubuque and Campbell also serving as writers. Alethea Jones directs (Episodes 101 & 102) and executive-produces, with Gwyneth Horder-Payton (Episode 103), Marizee Almas (Episodes 104 & 105), Ben Semanoff (Episodes 106 & 107), and John Dahl (Episodes 108 & 109) also directing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!